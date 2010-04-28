Dime Q&A: Alan Stein Talks Basketball Training, Getting You To Dunk & The NBA Draft

In Dime #55 & Dime #56, we brought you the training secrets of high school powerhouse DeMatha Catholic in a Dime Training exclusive. Last week, we showed you the full-body workout that new Head Strength & Condition Coach, Alan Stein, has brought to DeMatha. Now, we had the opportunity to exchange words with Alan himself about what he will bring to DeMatha, his new YouTube series, and a little bit about the NBA Draft. Check out what he had to say.

Dime: Alan, you have coached and worked with many great players in your days at Montrose Christian and every year at the McDonald’s All-American Game. Many of theses players have gotten the opportunity to play at higher levels. What is it like to know that it is now your turn to take your job to another level with this opportunity at DeMatha Catholic?

Alan Stein: To be fair to Montrose, I wouldn’t exactly say I am going to another level with my job change. Both Montrose and DeMatha are as high a level as you can get in high school basketball. Both are internationally renowned programs and both have set an extremely high standard of excellence. But I will say I am excited and thankful to have the opportunity to be a part of another elite level program. I have so much respect for Coach [Mike] Jones, his staff, and the players in the program… and I am honored to be a part of it now.

Dime: You are a big believer in setting goals constantly. What are your goals for yourself and DeMatha this offseason?

AS: My goal is to use my energy, enthusiasm, expertise and experience to have a positive impact on the DeMatha program and introduce them to elite level, year-round basketball specific strength and conditioning. My goal is to do whatever I have to do to help the team – and each of its players – be successful. As for our Spring goals, we kept them fairly simple: Don’t miss any workouts and try to gain one pound a week for the remaining six weeks of school, with a combination of proper nutrition and progressive strength training.

Dime: From already having worked out with some of the guys on the team, what differences do you see from working with DeMatha team versus Montrose team? Are there any major differences between the two programs?

AS: There are numerous differences in how each program is run, which is one of the reasons I made the switch. I wanted a new experience, I wanted to learn from a new coach, and I wanted to see how another elite level program does things (which in turn will expand my horizons as a coach).

Dime: What is the concept of your new YouTube series called “Can He Dunk,” and how did you think of this idea?

AS: I am very excited about the Can He Dunk? Project in which we have partnered with ESPN Rise. The purpose of this project is to show the world the realistic results that are attainable, with actual high school players, from proper training. We also aim to prove how fraudulent those companies are that claim they can help you get a 50-inch vertical or improve a player’s vertical jump by 12 inches in six weeks (among other claims). We are not promising that any of the participants will be able to dunk. We are merely showing real players with real results. We selected seven high school basketball players who could not dunk a basketball to participate in a rigorous 10 week training program. We documented their progress by filming three weekly dunk attempts. The only question we had at the end of the 10 weeks was… Can He Dunk? We will be posting a promo video and content on the site very soon, and plan to air the final footage over the summer.

Dime: At the level of high school basketball in which you coach, how much of a disadvantage is it to not have the ability to dunk?

AS: It depends on the player and the position. Dunking is not a necessity if you develop your other skill sets like defense, shooting, ball handling, etc.. Two points is two points!

Dime: What tips would you give to people who are looking into having a job like yours?

AS: Do it for the right reasons â€“ because you love basketball, strength and conditioning, and because you want to have a positive impact on young people. And work on your craft every single day – on your ability to coach/motivate as well as on your ability to implement quality training.

Dime: Last but not least, let’s talk about the Draft. Greivis Vasquez is one of your ex-players and has a good chance of being drafted this summer. What type of player do you think he can be in the NBA and what type of team do you think he would best fit in with?

AS: I am thankful to have had the opportunity to work with Greivis, on and off, for the past six years. I am not currently working with him as he is still in school and is working out with the terrific staff at Maryland. Greivis is one of the hardest working players I have ever been around and his passion and competitiveness are contagious. I hope he can sneak into the end of the first round and get picked up by a championship contending team. Give him a few years to learn the NBA game from a veteran point guard, and then he will be ready to take charge. I think Greivis will have a long, successful NBA career.

