Apologies if we gave anyone the impression that Dwight Howard would be tired after his eventful All-Star Weekend. After we’d seen Dwight making countless appearances and working so hard in Phoenix that we’d think there was two of him if the original version wasn’t such a physical freak, we figured he’d at least be a little worn out from his “break” in the NBA schedule. Yeah, not so much. Hosting the Bobcats in Orlando’s first game following the long weekend, Dwight again treated Emeka Okafor like a cell block herm: 45 points, 19 boards, eight swats. Crazy. Those are Wilt Chamberlain numbers … Dwight’s stat line overshadowed everything else: the return of Gerald Wallace, the Magic guards contributing next to nothing (a red flag as the team figures out its identity without Jameer Nelson), and the ‘Cats actually being competitive the whole way. With eight seconds left in the fourth, J.J. Redick tied the game with a three coming off a curl (THAT’S WHY YOU DRAFTED HIM!!) to force overtime, where the Magic eventually pulled away … The Clippers are probably still wondering whether the Western Conference All-Star team actually left Phoenix, or if they stuck around to masquerade as the Suns for a night. In their first game under interim coach Alvin Gentry, the Suns unleashed holy hell on the Clips, dropping 140 points and winning by two dubs. By the fourth quarter — long after Steve Nash (10 asts), Amar’e Stoudemire (23 pts) and the rest of the starters had called it a night — the Phoenix announcers had run out of superlatives, peaking at “thorough thrashing” sometime around the second quarter. Color commentator Eddie Johnson was half-jokingly predicting the Suns would crack 200, and later said Mike Dunleavy Sr., “needs to call the D-League and get five or six guys to come up right now.” … How much longer will Dunleavy, a.k.a. “White Zeke,” be allowed to oversee this mess? Every time we’ve talked to one of the Clips, like when we got up with Eric Gordon and Al Thornton over All-Star break, they’ve named chemistry (or lack thereof) as the team’s biggest problem. The players have clearly quit on their coach; the only guy who showed any fight Tuesday was Zach Randolph, when he punched Louis Amundson in the face for no good reason other than frustration. Z-Bo hit Sweet Lou so hard, Ruben Patterson felt it … Trust us, NOBODY is happier with the Suns’ coaching change than Amar’e and Leandro Barbosa. Last night Amar’e was crushing backwards dunks, throwing no-look touch passes and smiling the entire time, looking truly happy for the first time all season. Meanwhile, Barbosa (24 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts, 5 stls) was flying all over the place like a puppy who’d been locked in the house all day … Did you see that one Clippers fan who looked like Cedric the Entertainer wearing the half-red/half-blue blazer and dancing in the stands like a Shaqawockee? Classic “laughing to keep from crying” moment …
Apparently the Lakers didn’t miss a beat over the break. They dominated the Hawks in a game where Kobe only had to score 10 points on 12 shots; Pau Gasol turned in one of those quiet J-Kidd triple-doubles (12 pts, 13 rebs, 10 asts), Lamar Odom had 15 points and 20 boards (hitting double-digits on the glass midway through the first half), and the bench showed they’re still dangerous after the Adam Morrison/Shannon Brown acquisitions. Speaking of Shannon, in the fourth quarter he chased down Mario West and got like neck-level with the rim and pinned West’s layup on the glass. And it looked like he could have jumped higher if he wanted. Brown was called for a foul on the play, but nobody cared. The starters and everyone else on the Lakers’ bench was going nuts, bolting from their seats when Brown made the play and not sitting down until they showed the replay on the big screen … Have you noticed how bow-legged Mike Bibby is? That’s why he’s moving so much slower these days; he has to damn near run sideways before he can move forward … C-Webb must have been on that post-All-Star hangover in the NBA TV studio. One time he was trying to say hiw much he missed Josh Childress in the Hawks’ lineup but couldn’t for the life of him think of Childress’ name; then he came out of nowhere during the Tyson Chandler trade breakdown and wondered if DeVon Hardin could be the next Michael Jordan; then during the Wolves/Wizards highlight, Webber said definitively that Kevin Love is “not having that good of a year.” K-Love may not be putting up Dwight Howard numbers, but 9.4 points and 8.7 boards — including double-double averages since January — is great for a rookie. Al Horford damn near took Rookie of the Year with similar stats … Speaking of R.O.Y., former award-winners Chris Paul and Kevin Durant were going at each other in CP’s old and KD’s new stomping grounds in Oklahoma City. Durant looked like he was going at the Rookie Team all over again, dropping 47 points on 16-27 shooting from the field and 11-13 at the line. With 13 seconds left, Durant tied the game with a three in David West‘s face, but then Paul (21 pts, 8 asts, 3 stls) dropped rookie Kyle Weaver on his way to hitting the game-winner on a runner in the lane. Why was Weaver on CP and not Russell Westbrook? Isn’t his D part of why they got him? …
Other big stat lines from Tuesday: Nate Robinson went for 32 points and 10 boards in a win over San Antonio; Deron Williams had 20 points and 15 dimes in a win over Memphis; Yao put up 20 and 12 in a win over New Jersey, while Vince dropped 30 in the loss; and Richard Jefferson scored 29 in a win over Detroit … If you’re a basketball purist who loves the idea of the pure point guard, you needed to stay far away from Sixers/Pacers. As Philly kept battling back from a big deficit to get within six or so points a few times in the fourth quarter, every time they got within range, Lou Williams would turn into Jack Daniels and heave up terrible threes that didn’t come close. And we don’t wanna seem like we’re picking on T.J. Ford, but dude just doesn’t get it. Throughout the Pacers’ game-ending stretch where they held off the Sixers’ rally, T.J. was looking to shoot EVERY TIME he got the ball. Granted, at least he was making shots (14 pts, 7 asts), but T.J. only seemed to pass after he’d exhausted all possibility of getting up a shot first. And after Danny “Senor Buckets” Granger (20 pts, 10 rebs) and his second-in-command, Troy “Commander Bong” Murphy (17 pts) iced the Sixers with jumper after jumper down the stretch and the game was in hand, T.J. really went into “F*** it, I’m not passing anymore” mode. We’re usually not too big on stats like this, but it says something that Ford was one of only three Pacers with a “minus” in the plus/minus category, with a team-low negative-10 on the box score … We’re out like all memories of Terry Porter …
Thanks Dime, as a Raptor fan I was almost starting to miss TJ on our team with the way the season has gone. But this has reminded me why the Raptors got rid of him.
i wouldn’t be surprise if Louis Amundson and john amechi are good friends. zBo:”..he was trying to kiss me man.”
So long Mr. Porter, we hardly knew ye’… Dwight is a BEAST (how many times we gonna read/type/say that this season!?) Nice post Dime, though, y’all just really wrong for that Bibby crack (still ROFL though!).
Oh, and Zach Randolph really GOT Amundson good on that punch!
It was crazy to see how high Shannon Brown jumped!
[www.youtube.com]
Kevin Durant is crazy…if he continues this pace then he will win the scoring title and somebody in the dime office will look like nostradamus (i’m not sure who, but someone predicted that)..and it’s not like he’s just gunning..48/44/86 is just nasty and it’s even more impressive when it’s your second year in the League…and Dwight will get the 40/30/10 line someday
i have a feeling that by season’s end, Bucks will have that 8th spot locked up. the heck, possibly 7th. good job scott skiles. now eat that for your Christmas dinner john paxson.
that block of shannon brown is just ridiculous. wow
you cant say anything but WOW
How many times this year has Kevin Durant hit critical or (should be) game winning shots only to watch his team come right down and give up a bucket to lose on the other end? Durant is an All-Star regardless of record. He isn’t just tossing up shots, he is efficiently getting buckets, while being much more involved all around. He is good summer of core strengthening from being top 5 talent…
Dwight = Beast…Crazy
Nate Robinson is truly a freak…10 boards against the Spurs?? He and David Lee are the engine that make the Knicks go…
The Suns are lame or was Terry Porter that horrible of an individual? It was the Clippers, but you can’t coach effort. Porter hasn’t even been gone two practices and they come out and play with probably the most passion they played with all year as far as being a team…140!?!…incredibly sad…for Porter
Lou Williams lost me…I’m tired of this dude…I thought he was that scoring punch needed off the bench, but he has been so off…With the team playing so well how can he be so out of synch…Is it that the coaching staff don’t know what role he needs to play? He doesn’t even recognize passing lanes or the open man…Any team that can make jumpers always give the Sixers trouble…Always…
I am a Shannon Brown fan…I think he has always been misjudged as a player…He is a strong backup 2 guard…He isn’t 6’6″ but he is very athletic. His J has imporved a lot since his rookie year, but his game is slashing and D. Lakers will do a better job at finding out what he does, because they have coaches who know how to develop talent. They are not like a lot of coaching staffs who polish established talent, then wear it as if they really are the reason their team is relevant…
The Rockets looked really good last night without McGrady. They moved the ball well and found the open shooters. Maybe it is time for him to go, except now he shuts it down for the year on the night before the trade deadline so that nobody will take him. You’d think he could have waited one more day for that announcement in case something was being worked out between teams.
Durant will be alright the rest of the way. He will make a very good run at the scoring race until the end which will then prompt Austin Burton to recall (once again) how he predicted all this and how he got called out for it blah blah blah.
Porter…period.
nate robinson will be on a high too the rest of the way. i aint a big fan yet but getting there. he is actually underrated especially for a 6th man. he jus got to get his ego checked (and checked really well).
and ahhh, cant wait for the re-appearance of Marion for the Raps. I’m planning on picking him up for my fantasy league and hopes he gets to where he was circa Phoenix days. T-dot !!!
dime, you failed to mention jarron collins 8 points in the 3rd quarter. must be a record of some sorts for the guy.
and can anyone tell me if it was really jarron? who could tell if he and his brother jason have not switched teams yet?
btw, my meal allowance says both houston and new orleans might find it hard making the playoffs.
Houston Up and Tracy McGrady is down!
While Tracy will be one of my favorite players despite falling off, I am glad he is out the rest of the season. The whole play today score 20, sit out, play the next day score 4, sit out, sit out, play again score 9, sit out thing was past old.
Now the Rockets got the squad they are running with and honestly with Von putting in more work the Rockets still have somewhat of a jr. big three.
Now what will be crazy is if the Rockets make the playoffs and go past the second round without McGrady lol, and don’t trip it could happen.
Nate is going off. It’s actually a shame him and dwight can play together. That would be to much fun.
Z-Bo or D-Bo? Probably would have been better for dude that got punched to stay on the ground.
Welcome back Phoenix! For all those dudes defending Porter and saying it wasn’t him. Those (myself included) saying he should have been fired rest our case. Granted it was the Clippers but that is exactly what should be going down when you have all that star power on a squad.
KD I need you to beat the hornets pimpin.
Shannon Brown rep. that MSU boi!
Hmmmm who gets traded today? Jefferson?
SA played like crap last night, it was like they where hung over from the allstar game. my guess is tony WAS hung over from the allstar game. manu out with a sore ankle sux too, they sure could have used his 4th quarter domination. the knicks broke 3 streaks last night, their 6 game losing streak, the spurs over time win streak, and the spurs cosecutive wins when they score over 100 pts. that one was like at 36 games or something.
Prof. Tx who outside of Memphis would have really wanted McGrady though?
Still with some draft picks and perhaps another player added to the deal they might have been able to trade him.
That is just me talking though, cause really I don’t want dude traded.
Loyalty to a fault!
holy crap that shannon brown block was insane.
and dwight…well what can you say. but the magic sure need a better pg.
This whole Tyson thing sucks, but hey Wilcox could turn into a beast.
Close win on the Thunder Cats last night, snarf was killin it for the Cats, who knew we’d miss Pargo this much!
Can anyone say “Krypto-Nate” aka Lil Big Planet. Glad to see him go nuts. Hate to see my pistons lose last nite though.
Oh yeah and Shannon Brown has hops – holy F*k!
Good overall night of basketball last night.
I saw that same Clippers fan and I really did think it was Cedric the Entertainer.
Detroit needs to desperately make a move. They look old and unmotivated. Stuckey is not playing like the player we thought he could be. I think the Billups trade is to blame.
Durant is the man.
If Zbo hit Amundson because he tried to kiss him than I wonder how many fights there were in the Knicks locker room with Eddy Currys locker was just a few feet away from Zachs when he was in NY?
Porter was a bad hire, because the Top down there is a communication gap…None of the players really wanted to change…Firing/Letting Go Coach D just wast a horrible move…Suns needed a Tom Thibodeau not to rid themselves of an annual Western Conference Finals contending team/style…
Fed I actually like that one “Little Big Planet” for Nate.
Still don’t like K-Hova but you nailed it on Nate lol.
@Spliff
Stuckey is cool he’s just surround by senior stars. Heck you try getting shots with Sheed, AI, and Rip running with you. If you’re not on fire they’d be giving you the side eye all night.
i still dont believe in the Suns. one good game for the new coach is almost obligatory. its like an nba team making a run after being down 20pts. you know its gonna come. the Suns still suck.
As for Zach Randolph, i got no problem with the punch. he’ll take his fine and suspension. but moreover, no one on either team came to the defense of their teammate. Suns are pussy’s and so are the Clips. that just shows that there is no chemistry on either team.
kevin durant wont ever lead the league in scoring. not until he bulks up anyway. to lead the league in scoring, you gotta get cheap points at the line. he dont go there enough. and even if he did (right now) his body is too weak to take a lot of contact. you all thought glenn robiinson would lead the league in scoring. never happened. you all thought vince carter would lead the league in scoring. never happened. all you believe kevin durant will lead the league in scoring….wont ever happen.
dwight howard is insane. orlando needs to stop shooting so many 3s and get the ball to him more.
I know a lot of people hate on Nate but he’s easily becoming one of the most exciting players to watch. Never did I ever think I would hear the announcers say, that “the Knicks really need to get the ball to Nate” in crunch time. Shows you how important he is to them. D’Antoni’s system is the perfect system for players like him.
@Gee
You know K-Hova is slick Im still riding with it.
lol I wouldn’t expect anything less YOUNG.
@Fed
That’s the problem. Detroit never used to be like that. They played team ball no matter who was hot or cold. The “seniors” you speak of giving the side eye is exactly why they look old. When Billups was running things he would never do that.
I’m not really a Pistons fan but I still have a warm place in my heart for them when they beat the Lakers in the Finals in ’04 in 5 games. I was able to pay my mortgage for 4 months off that bet.
in other news, AK came back early (remember he just had ankle surgery a while ago) and was straight housing guys (made almost all his shots) was stripping mike conley one on one and taking it coast to coast for jams.
additionally, i don’t know if you dime guys can get a copy of that game, but gay, brewer, miles and darko had their own dunk contest during that game. it was way more exciting than it should have been for a jazz/grizz match-up.
Dwight is da man!
[www.squidoo.com]
For anyone watching the Orlando Charlotte game the higlight and turning point was clearly when Gerald Wallace went over the back of Tony Battie for a rebound without a foul being called.
68 year old SUPER FAN (Jack Nelson) went bonkers giving it to ref (Jack Neese possibly) over and over and over and over all the way through overtime.
At some points I was actually worried for this mans life, the commnetators thought he was going to have a stroke.
One of the funniest NBA moments I have ever watched.
and seriously, kyrylo fesenko or kosta koufos (or both) must have done something crazy (like ask out jerry’s daughter) for them to be behind jarron collins (who got the start as memo was sick and couldn’t play) on the depth chart.
collins was doing his best charles smith (true knicks fans will know what i’m talking about) impersonation in the first half, and then starts to drop fade-away jumpers with guys in his face in the 3rd. dude should take three viagra before EVERY game in order to keep that up.
@heckler-i agree durant has to put on some muscle, but he is going to lead the league in scoring 1 day- damm he’s only 20!!!
@amar- as a knick fan i really dont need to be reminded of charles smith-lol!!
Durant has been killing it this year. I guess Bill Simmions was right that Portland should have drafted Durant over Oden. The three headed monster of Roy/Durant/Aldridge would have been deadly.
In the off-season I wonder what the Knicks are going to do about Nate and David Lee. Both of them are having career years but if they sign both they won’t be able to afford 2 superstars in 2010. Their best bet is to do a sign and trade and try to package either Nate or Lee with Eddie Curry.
Should I drop Bynum in a Keeper fantasy league?
I have Lopez to replace him but Kaman is almost healthy
and Wilcox could be nice with CP
The Pistons just don’t seem to have it this year. They tried shaking it up, but they’re losing to a lot of teams they shouldn’t be losing to.
KD is a beast. For a 20-year-old kid to be dropping buckets like they’re going out of style is insane. Once he fills out, he’s going to be a huge force and I can see him being in future MVP discussions. Shouldn’t he be considered for Most Improved Player this year?
Lakers are rollin baby!!
And did anyone watch Shannon Brown when he was in the McDonalds dunk contest?? that man has silly hops..
And like i said has anyone seen a better scorer in his second year?? Kevin Durant might end up being one of the best scorers EVER.. He got post game, midrange, 3’s, fadeaways and will go to the rack hard.. Man when he bulks up its going to be silly..
So waddup Spurs fans.. How yo “championship” going to let Nate grab 10 boards like that?? and then carry them to the win with 30+??
Things aint the same in San Antonio..
San Antonio will be alright. bad night last night.
Shannon Brown should be in next year’s dunk contest.
…and they need to get all new player’s in the dunk contest, and limit the gimmicks. What’s next? Dwight Howard is going to dress up as Chewbacca and do a backflip off a ladder to try and dunk it?
…or maybe that just happened last night in OKC
CENTAUR
“That’s why he’s moving so much slower these days; he has to damn near run sideways before he can move forward…”
That had me damn near rollin…