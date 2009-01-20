Captain Hook

With so many down-to-the-wire finishes throughout a full morning-til-night schedule of games, MLK Day for the NBA felt like one of those Big Dance first-round Thursdays. The main event saw one-handed Kobe Bryant square off with LeBron James in a Lakers/Cavs matchup that honestly didn’t live up to the hype. Already playing with his jacked-up right pinkie, Kobe dislocated the ring finger on that same hand early into the first quarter, but stayed in the game and gutted out a 20-point, 12-assist effort, later saying he doesn’t expect to take any games off with this new injury. Meanwhile, the Cavs’ injuries (no Delonte, no Big Z) finally caught up to them, as L.A. was simply deeper, more talented and all-around better in this one, dominating the second half and winning 105-88 … The two headliners did their thing: Kobe (9-22 FG) dropped his fadeaways and tough finesse shots, like the fourth-quarter runner he hit while driving to his left and headed out of bounds, twisting his body and putting just the right arc on it to draw all net. LeBron (25 pts, 9 rebs, 4 stls, 9-25 FG) made some J’s and beasted his way to the rim, like the second-half dunk he caught on Lamar Odom when he willed his way through the Lakers defense and punched it with the left. With the “Best Player on the Planet” debate left unsettled, the difference in the game itself was guys like Trevor Ariza and Sasha Vujacic hitting timely threes, Pau Gasol putting up 22 points and 12 boards, and Sun Yue playing an inspiring 30 seconds of ball that was worthy of a Rookie/Sophomore Game nod … Celtics/Suns was a rout. At one point in the first quarter, TNT’s Reggie Miller and Kevin Harlan were assessing Boston’s success and both agreed that the key to the C’s wasn’t KG, Pierce or Ray, but Rajon Rondo. Right on cue, Rondo (23 pts, 7 asts) gave Steve Nash his patented fake-dish layup, then on the next possession, hit Garnett with a perfectly-placed ‘oop … Amare was a total non-factor. Finishing 0-for-7 from the field (3 pts) with one rebound and four turnovers, STAT didn’t do anything to make guys fear him again. Forget the offense; multiple times he lost one-on-one rebounding battles where he had the inside position, and defensively didn’t do anything either … Nothing was going Phoenix’s way. Even when they’d have a good defensive possession they’d get scored on, like when they forced the ball into Big Baby‘s hands with the shot clock running down and he nailed a 20-footer … How uncomfortable was that Terry Porter/Cheryl Miller interview after the first quarter? Porter clearly didn’t want to be there and was in monotone-answer mode, looking Cheryl dead in the eye with about six inches of space between them. Joe Namath wishes he could have gotten that close to Suzy Kolber … Already playing without David West (back spasms) against the Pacers, the Hornets lost Tyson Chandler (ankle) and Hilton Armstrong (knee) in the course of the game and had to roll with Sean Marks, Melvin Ely and James Posey as their crew of big men. Maybe the worst part about it was that Posey therefore couldn’t guard Danny Granger because he had to stay in and play the four, leaving Rasual Butler to get lit up for 30 … The Hornets still led most of the way, though, since Peja (26 pts, 5 threes) woke up feeling like it was the year 2000, and Chris Paul (27 pts, 9 asts) is just unstoppable. But Indiana stayed close, and in the final minute, T.J. Ford ripped CP in the open court and went in for a game-tying layup. It wasn’t really a rip, though: CP was trying to cross T.J. up, and in the process dribbled the ball off T.J.’s foot. And after the Hornets announcers saw the replay, they acted like T.J. had done something wrong and deserved to be on the FBI’s 10-most wanted list. After Ely put N.O. up by one and T.J. bobbled the ball out of bounds on a crucial possession, Hornets color commentator Gil McGregor went into a fit: “That’s JUSTICE! That’s KARMA! Karma came back and caught him!” … Of course McGregor was silent when Granger stuck a deep three over two guys to tie the game up with 2.5 seconds left, but that only left the door open for CP to drop a fadeaway triple at the buzzer to win it …
Some of the Dime crew was at MSG for Knicks/Bulls. Before the game, Al Harrington gave a short but nice speech honoring Dr. King. You could clearly see that it meant something to Al to get the opportunity on that stage, talking about MLK, “Helping our country get to where we are today — all of us.” … At first it looked like the Knicks were trying to neutralize Derrick Rose with a zone, because Jared Jeffries (starting at center) kept picking Rose up on the perimeter. Turns out that was just who Mike D’Antoni assigned to guard Rose. And surprisingly, Jeffries didn’t do a bad job. The problem was that the Knicks couldn’t work their way around Chicago’s screens, allowing Rose to set guys up and get his own shots (20 pts, 8 asts) despite not being that confident in his jumper … Danilo Gallinari scored nine points off the bench, including a monster two-hand dunk and a big three-pointer in the fourth quarter. And we don’t wanna seem like we’re hating, but the kid has potential to be the next Special Agent Jack Malone; almost immediately after checking into the game, he threw up a fadeaway over Kirk Hinrich early into the shot clock, and on his next touch threw up a prayer so ugly that some fans seemed to think it was a pass to Tim Thomas … Q-Rich led the Knicks to the W, scoring 24 on an array of threes and surprisingly great post moves. Chris Duhon (19 pts) took over down the stretch, playing like he was personally trying to show the Bulls front-office what it was missing … With two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Samuel L. Jackson appeared on the MSG Jumbotron. In a scene reminiscent on the “Chappelle’s Show” skit, he screamed into the camera, “LET’S GET OUT OF OUR SEATS AND MAKE SOME NOISE!” He might as well have added, “I AIN’T SCREAMING! THAT’S JUST HOW I TALK!” … Pre-game locker room report: Larry Hughes had a jewelry collection in his stall big enough that it looked like he was trying to hawk stuff on Canal Street … E-mail from Dime’s Aron Phillips: “Derrick Rose and Tyrus Thomas are the next Chris Paul and Tyson Chandler. Mark my words.” … Other big stat lines from Monday: Yao Ming scored 31 in a win over Denver; Greg Oden had a career game with 24 points and 15 boards against the Bogut-less Bucks; Allen Iverson poured in 27 in a win over the Grizzlies; Jamal Crawford dropped 28 in a win over Washington; and Al Jefferson gave the Clippers 20 points and 17 rebounds in a Wolves win … Now that the Eagles are done and Philly fans can start paying attention to the Sixers again, naturally they would see their six-game win streak snapped. Blame Dirk Nowitzki … Ray Felton‘s had a run of big games and game-winners lately, but yesterday he ran into Tim Duncan. Down two in the final seconds, Felton drove and tried to put up a floater over TD, but had it sent back in his face. One Boris Diaw miss later, and the Spurs escaped with a tough win … Jamario Moon also came up short during crunch-time of Raptors/Hawks. Thirty seconds left and Toronto down one, Moon took (and bricked) an ill-advised three, which got him chewed out by Chris Bosh in the ensuing timeout. CB4 didn’t hold his tongue in the post-game, either. “Just take it to the basket, man,” Bosh told reporters about his discussion with Moon. “We can get a better shot.” Joe Johnson (28 pts) hit a jumper on the other end to push the lead to three, and Jason Kapono — who should be taking threes in the final minute — missed one at the buzzer. Bosh put it best afterward: “We’re running out of time. We’ve got to do it now or we’ll be watching the first round of the playoffs eating popcorn.” … We’re out like Moon …
spurs tried everything to give another game away, TD said “wait we are supposed to be winning these not giving them away”
That game between the Lakers and Cavs is all the evidence one needs that LeHype isn’t the best player in the game. He failed when the stakes were high. Best record in East vs best record in West and he was awful.
He is NO MVP. He’s just not ready for the next step, but these days that Nash was twice an MVP, Dirk was an MVP and so on you have to wonder if the MVP has any validity or value. It’s just an award for services rendered to the NBA and a way for the game to be marketed. It’s not a testament of being the best or the most valuable player in the league.
Go Lakers nice game and Kobe showed why he is the best platyer in the game. You should try playing with 7 fingers.All in all I think MLk would be smiling in his grav because there were some scintillating games.Good job David Stern and the players.
“TNT’s Reggie Miller and Kevin Harlan were assessing Boston’s success and both agreed that the key to the C’s wasn’t KG, Pierce or Ray, but Rajon Rondo.”
As to how other teams haven’t figured this out is beyond me. The Lakers did a great job of neutralizing him and ended up with a W.
Spurs/Bobcats
Game of the Year
Lebron’s left handed cram on Odom was just NAAASTY
You saw the vast differences between Bron and Kobe’s game. Seemed when the game was on the line, all Bron could try to do was get to the line. But Phil Jackson had his “no layups” rule in full effect. I was loving those hard fouls. Good job, Bynum!
Kobe was a killer. He finessed his way to his spots. And the jumpers he hit over Lebron were money. But most importantly, with guys like Sasha, Pau, and Ariza hitting their shots…all Kobe had to do was run the floor.
We saw the best team in the league man handle the best team in the East. This says a lot about how deep LA is.
The championship runs through L.A. this year.
And BTW, Dime. Big Z and Delonte wouldn’t have made THAT much of a difference. There’s no touching L.A.’s combined length and quickness.
…who’s the MVP?!
@jones
Yeah, he lost one game… f*** him! Who does he think he is? Everybody knows you can only be an MVP if you have a completely perfect season! C’mon. Did Jordan ever lose to the Pistons? Did Magic ever lose to the Celtics? I think not! They were always drop dead gorgeous perfect, right? Right?!
I’m sorry, I’m having a sarcasm overdose…
PS: LeHype?… Jesus Christ do puns annoy me… Is it me, or the only person who enjoys puns is the one who makes them?
No Z and no Delonte hurt the Cavs big time, they are 2 of the best players on the team and contribute alot to the Cavs offense. Without those two in the game it was far too easy to sit on Lebron…
The only thing to take from this game is that the Lakers are better than a depleted Cavs; we’ll see how these two teams actually stack up when Z and Delonte are back and Lebron has options and players to contribute to the scoring column. They will also open up the lane for him.
It was frustrating to watch Lebron settle for jumpers, instead of driving, or trying to recieve the ball closer to the basket. However, Kobe played just as poorly.
i’m having a hard time with Amare. Wasn’t HE supposed to win MVP this season???
Surley he gets it going?? Right…..
Excuses are for losers. If Big Z and West had been in and the Cavs lost we’d have some other list of excuses. If the Cavs had won we’d be hearing about how great LeTravel is.
Fact of the matter is that Kobe, even though was having a bad shooting night, steps up when it matters whereas LeBron just disappears like he did in his finals sweep at the mercy of the Spurs a few years back.
“Excuses are for losers.”
Does that include the “If we had Bynum we’d have won the championship” excuse?
How did kobe step up? He shot 9/22 to lebrons 9/25… they both sucked, the difference was the supporting cast. Big Z helps the interior D big time, he would have helped neutralize Bynum who the cavs couldn’t match up against because of his size, and Delonte has been playing great lately and would at least be able to get the ball to Lebron unlike Daniel Gibson who dribbles the ball off of his foot every two minutes.
Its very easy for Kobe to step up when he gets to go to the line when someones finger touches him.
The difference in the game was Pau and Bynum. They dominated the cavs big men. Sasha is finally playin like he was the year cavs got to the finals. Pavlocic is a bum he puts up a couple nice plays a game, but chokes in the long run.
If Lakers fans think this game means something about the rest of the season then they gotta be sh***ng their pants thinking about how Orlando will sweep them in the finals.
Hey DIME what is the feel in NYC with inauguration day! Anything special poppin off?
Glad Houston got the win, and the call. Sometimes you need the ref. to bring it on home.
Kobe is just a beast. To me Kobe is still the best.
I really don’t think the outcome would have been different even if you thrown West and Big Z in there. Don’t get me wrong it may have been closer, perhaps even overtime.
Still I think the Lakers win. 7 game series with Kobe on LeBron I think the Lakers win there also.
My President is Black!
Kobe stepped up just by saying. “I’m guarding Lebron” at the beginning of the game. Which is something Bron proved to be futile when he did end up on Kobe. Bryant on the other hand, went at him the whole game.
Who gives a shit that they were both 9/25. When it mattered, Kobe took it to the rack and was killin in the 4th.
As it stands now. Orlando has the only bragging rights to standing up against the Lakers in a 7 game series. All the woulda coulda shoulda’s are pointless.
And I’m with Gee.
Kobe’s still the best.
LeCrabDribble sucked yo!
Anybody that thinks the LA/Clev game is an example of Kobe being the best player just doesn’t have the credibility to argue anymore. The game showed us exactly how much help Kobe has and how little Lebron has. Gasol played like a stud–going 11 for 13 from the field is pretty good. And Vujacic was as important as Kobe in that game. We’ll see if their play is duplicated in the playoffs.
@Austin – “Excuses are for losers.”
Does that include the “If we had Bynum we’d have won the championship” excuse?
– you caught him right on the kisser there bruh! LOL!!! oh and BTW… the Cavs/Lakers game only proved one thing… not that Mamba is the better player between him and Bron (i know ya’ll Laker fans would be jwain’ me up for this…), that the Lakeshow is pretty deep enough to take the ‘chip back in LA…
All of a sudden it is about help. When he’s winning he’s the King of the NBA and not his help. When he’s losing it’s the help.
You can’t have it both ways. He’s either the King and can really step up when it matters and get the credit for it or continue to fizzle when it counts and live off the hype.
Help my foot!
I wonder what the excuse is going to be this year if the Lakers don’t win the chip?
“I wonder what the excuse is going to be this year if the Lakers don’t win the chip?”
We can recycle the excuse Cavs fans have had for LeHype getting swept in the finals. You always butcher the help even if there is help.
@jones – i guess your right bruh… but you must’ve forgotten same goes for Kobe as well back when Shaq just left… it was always about Kobe being the best player and would’ve won the ‘chip if he had some legit help… you prolly got selective amnesia bruh… and yeah, the Lakeshow can definitely take the ‘chip this year… its for them to lose…
Vujacic was just launching at will at one point and I didn’t think he could miss.
As an Orlando fan, I can’t wait for the next week-10 days: Boston and Cleveland at home, Miami on the road, then a trip to T-dot. Some potentially great games here, and a string that could make or break or bid for a top-two seed.
@Quedas
That wasn’t a pun. Just sayin..
Did anyone catch scalabrine stuffing Amare with two hands?
OMG dumb homers!!! The Cavs are missing 2 STARTERS! What team in the league is going to be able to compete with the Lakers without 2 of their starters?
And as for Kobe guarding Lebron…. please, Lebron can blow past him whenever he wants which was evident last night, the problem is the rest of the Lakers big men are packing the paint and wating on him because THE CAVS ARE MISSING 2 STARTERS!
I think you people are reading too much into one game.
Kobe and Lebron had bad shooting nights. But Kobe played better when it mattered in the 2nd half. That’s what people always says Lebron dose. But Lebron was shooting some terrible shots at the end of that game, turning the ball over trying to get foul calls when Ariza clearly picked him clean. I love Kobe and Lebron, and I think Lebron is the MVP so far, but I would rather have Kobe when it’s crunch time.
Austin a known Kobe hater, the Lakers didn’t lose in the finals because Bynum wasn’t there. They lost because there big men were soft which I think they still are.
yawn….excuses, excuses.
Lebron can gaurd Kobe. He’s not going to stop Lebron everytime, it’s about sending him where you want him to go. No one person can stop a Kobe, Lebron, D-Wade one on one.
I meant to say Kobe anc guard Lebron.
UncheckedAggression says:
Anybody that thinks the LA/Clev game is an example of Kobe being the best player just doesn’t have the credibility to argue anymore.’
Unchecked you tell em!
That is exactly right! I totally and completely agree!
Kobe been the best!
Most def. that one game is just an example or a small section of what he can do.
You totally can’t go by one game you got to go over the course of time. Overall play, defense,championships, accolades, team and individual accomplishments, street cred., peer cred., tenacity, work ethic, and so much more.
So yes it’s not by just this one game people. Kobe been the best.
@Jones
I think the rest of the league figured out the “stop Rondo and you stop the Celtics” strategy when the C’s went on the losing streak. Somehow teams forgot about this for a while but it is pretty clear to me that if teams play tough D on Rondo the C’s start to come apart.
STAT has been a huge disappointment since Shaq arrived. I don’t know exactly what happened but getting outplaed by Scalabrine (which is what happened) is an all time low.
What did we learn from Laker-Cavs?
That you can’t with a championship with one star anymore. Kobe is great but he loses without solid games from Gasol, Bynum, Odom. Lebron is great but when he is the only player making things happen the Cavs are not a contender.
I love how all the Lakers fans are coming out and saying this game showed the difference between Kobe and Lebron.
Where were they last year when Lebron was beasting Kobe? Lebron has scored four more points than Kobe over their matchups (with a higher FG%) while pulling down more rebounds and averaging more assists – all that while Lebron entered the league when Kobe was in his prime. Oh, and the Cavs are 6-4 against the Lakers since Lebron. What does that prove, exactly?
This was a pretty typical game where two good teams play, and one just can’t make shots. Having two starters out also hurt the Cavs. The Lakers loaded up on Lebron, yet the Cavs couldn’t do the same to Kobe because the Lakers supporting class played tremendous basketball – especially the frontcourt.
@Smitty313 — “…known Kobe hater.” OK, I’ll take that. I’m not his biggest fan, but I do respect Kobe’s game. But I was more making the point that any Lakers fan who’s saying “Excuses are for losers” must have forgot what they were saying last June, when they were all about the excuses after the Finals.
@Kobeef — Not exactly true about Amare and Shaq. In the second half of last season, Amare was playing some of his best basketball after the Shaq trade. I don’t know what’s going on with him this season; he seems to play his best games when Shaq sits out, like when he dropped 49 on the Pacers with Shaq out of the game (either sitting out or in foul trouble, I can’t remember).
30 minutes. 0-7. 7 touches isn’t what Amare should be getting. I think he’s frustrated. Wouldn’t you be frustrated if you got the same amount of touches as Matt Barnes? Who only played 13 minutes.
I hate picking on Porter. But maybe he doesn’t know how to use Shaq and Amare as effectively as Amare wants him to. I wouldn’t put that past him. I still think Porter sucks.
@Kobeef – What did we learn from Laker-Cavs?
That you can’t with a championship with one star anymore. Kobe is great but he loses without solid games from Gasol, Bynum, Odom. Lebron is great but when he is the only player making things happen the Cavs are not a contender.
– i agree…
I don’t even like Kobe, but I appreciate how he gutted it out last night. One game doesn’t prove who’s better than anyone. I know I’m a huge fan of neither player, but I like Kobe’s game better than LeBron’s. In the end, though, that’s just an opinion. You can try to use one game to justify which you think is better, but at the end of the day, still an opinion.
Re: the Hornets’ announcers, they are fairly cringingly awful. We’re sorry.
Not only was that CP’s first buzzer beating game winner, but it’s the first one in YEARS that’s happened at home (a lot of years if you don’t count OKC as home). The Hornets always seem to win on last minute shots in other teams’ buildings.
@ticktock6 — One good moment from the Hornets announcers: 4th quarter, after Indy cut the lead to four and N.O. missed on their end, Jarrett Jack brought the ball down and didn’t pass to anyone before taking a bad shot. McGregor said, “They’ve gotta get a point guard. I mean, I like Jarrett Jack, but you see what they’re missing.”
Yog says:
Oh know! I not realize that today is day after Jesus (Kobe) play God (Lebrons)… Yog feel sad today to know that endless debate will go on and on.
Yog ams 6ers fan and not like Lakers or Celtcs or Lebrons…
LOL at the Sun Yue comment.
But, seriously, if he is on next year’s All-Star ballot…
Anybody else wish Kobe woulda just got the surgery?
I hate it when guys come into the playoffs gimpy.
The better the player, the more I hate it.
I think the real point that is missing here is that we haven’t even reached the all-star break.
The playoffs are all about momentum, matchups, team defense and team chemistry.
I’ll take the hottest team/s at the end of the season versus all these Laker/Cleveland/Boston arguments now. They’re nice teams, but they’re nice right now. Who’s going to be nice come June?
Good win by Boston. Looking at the end of the 4th, my question for Doc Rivers is why don’t Bill Walker get more playing time during the course of the game. When the Celtics goes to the bench in the 2nd and leave Ray Ray on the court with 4 bench players, why is Walker still on the bench and not on the floor playing. My fear is when T.Allen gets back, Walker will not get anymore PT.
Good win by the Lakers against the Cavs. The Cavs do miss Big Z post game and rebounding. It is just 1 game so everyone need to stop acting like this game determine who will win the finals. Both teams have to make it to the finals first, and I think the Celtics, Magic, Spurs, and Hornets will have a say about that.
I forget which game it was on TNT, but one of the announcers went on some “Ernie doesn’t like me” shpeel that went back and forth and then the other ends up going “now is not the time,” and then they start calling the game.
Another cringer when Cheryl Miller was describing “NBA Cares for Kids” or whatever it’s called and the game-play guy cut in too early going “no, no, no” over her voice.
