Seven Personalities or Less

The Suns are doing a more believable job of displaying multiple personalities than the chick from “United States of Tara.” Three days after getting cracked by the Lakers (sans Steve Nash and Amar’e), Phoenix shows up yesterday (still sans Nash and STAT) looking like a legit championship contender while withstanding one of Kobe‘s best performances of the season … Protecting the ball and executing their stuff this time around, the Suns were up 10 at halftime, but then Kobe went off. He scored 17 points in the first six minutes of the third, roasting everybody from Matt Barnes to Jason Richardson to Grant Hill in the process. When the Lakers took the lead, J-Rich was complaining to the ref mid-play while Kobe (49 pts, 18-38 FG, 11 rebs) waited for him to finish, sized him up, then knifed past him and got an and-one over Shaq. After Kobe drained a three on L.A.’s next possession, Mark Jackson spoke on Mamba’s behalf: “You’re gonna dare me to be a shooter? Don’t you know my name? You know my work.” … You’d expect the Suns to fall apart at that moment, but Leandro Barbosa (22 pts) led them on a 21-6 run to get the lead right back and, by the end of the third, the Lakers were right back where they started with a double-digit deficit … Did Alvin Gentry really say “Gee whiz” in his mid-game interview? … The fourth quarter started out looking like a summer league game: Sasha Vujacic, Jared Dudley, Trevor Ariza, Louis Amundson and Josh Powell trading buckets back and fourth while the stars took a breather. The Lakers got back within two, but Shaq (33 pts, 7 rebs) and Barnes (26 pts, 5 threes) helped extend the lead and hold off the rally. The Suns had some late-game issues with getting the ball across halfcourt that gave the Lakers some hope, but then Kobe had some crucial misses and turnovers in the end … Ugliest play of the game: Pau Gasol (30 pts, 7 rebs) taking a five-foot jumper that traveled three feet, automatically looking toward the ref to complain, but when he realized no defender was within arm’s reach to even claim he was fouled, started wiping his hands like he’d accidentally palmed Michael Cage‘s Jheri curl … Stephon Marbury‘s second game as a Celtic didn’t go nearly as well as his first. In a home loss to a Pistons squad that is obviously more happy than they were a few days ago but none of them can publicly admit whyâ€”even though we all know The Answerâ€”Steph played 12 minutes, missed all three of his shots, committed four fouls (tired legs make for more grabbing and reaching on D), and got ripped in the open court twice by Will Bynum … Rip Hamilton (25 pts, 9 asts) said this much in the post-game: “We played our type of basketball. That’s the thing for me with Tayshaun, Rasheed and McDyess; I always know where they’re going to be at all times.” Translation: He’s still bitter about the trade and knows the Pistons’ best chance of winning was to keep the band together with Chauncey …
When you consider things like athleticism and vertical and the fact that he’s playing close to the basket, Matt Bonner should expect to get dunked on every now and then. He took a couple nasty ones last night as the Spurs got blown out in Portland; LaMarcus Aldridge punched one on Bonner’s head on a putback in the first half, then Nic Batum went baseline and got Bonner in the second half. Batum was cool about itâ€”if anything, LaMarcus overreacted on his dunk with the mean-mug glaring. He should be cramming on Bonner on the regular … E-mail from Dime’s Andrew Katz, who was in Jersey for Nets/Hornets: “How’s this for the greatest entertainment during a timeout? Like 10 mascots came out and were chucking burritos wrapped in aluminum foil all over the stadiumâ€”and people were going bananas trying to get their hands on some chicken with beans. One burrito banked off the scaffolding and people ran after it like it was a foul ball. Do you really want a chicken burrito that’s been on the ground? Are the burritos even warm?” … As for the game itself, Devin Harris (26 pts, 14 asts) outplayed Chris Paul (14 pts, 9 asts) for the most part, but CP made the big plays at the end that resulted in a road win. With the Nets up one in the final minute, Paul stole the ball from Harris and drained the go-ahead jumper on the other end. On the Nets’ next possession, CP stepped in front of a pass intended for Devin, leading to a couple free throws to stretch the lead. The Nets had a couple more chances in the final seconds, but Devin didn’t have another miracle shot in him … Other big stat lines from Sunday: Deron Williams racked up 20 assists in a win at Golden State; Dirk put up 24 points and 10 boards in a win over Toronto; Troy Murphy posted 22 points and 18 boards to beat the Nuggets; and Aaron Brooks went for 22 points and 10 assists in a win over Minnesota … If you only watched the first half of Hawks/Cavs, you still had all you needed for your Josh Smith Starter Kit: one catch-from-behind block (spiking Mo Williams‘ layup off the glass); one follow dunk with two hands; and a driving lefty tomahawk where Smith took off from the dotted line and crammed on at least two people (Varejao and J.J. Hickson). Highlights aside, though, Smith didn’t have a good game with just eight points and three boards. And down the stretch, he was on the bench while Mike Woodson went with Zaza Pachulia alongside Al Horford up front … Late in the fourth, Mo hit the game-tying three right in front of Atlanta’s bench, then turned and stared at the Hawks while none of them seemed to react. With the score still tied a couple plays later, LeBron (26 pts, 11 asts) drove past Joe Johnson and went up against Horford, drawing a foul on a questionable call with 1.6 seconds left. LBJ missed the first, but stuck the second FT for the game-winner … Spike Lee and Bill Murray were at the game in Atlanta sitting next to each other. It seemed every time we saw them on-camera, Spike was talking and Murray looked like he wanted to get the hell out of there … We’re out like Jheri curls …
I’m first!!! Yahoooo!!!!!!!
im a lakers fan, but that grant hill block on l.o., in transition, was nice. kobe was pissed last night. only pau gave some effort and kobe got his teeth loosened. i wouldn’t like being with him in locker room after game last night
I’m a Laker fan too,and I’m pretty much dissapointed in Kobe,he is way too selfish.You as the team leader have o get your guys into the game.Instead he continually shut them out.Coming down the court not even looking to pass.Kobe basically fouled out Lamar refusing the guy the ball on the block until he was whistled for an offensive foul,his sixth.The guy always tries to take over the games when they’re played nationally.I sure though he came a longer way.Guess I thought wrong.Last game against Phoenix he scored 22 point and had 8 assists in a rout.It wasn’t broken why fix it?Come playoff time those games will come back those games will come to bite back in the butt.I can see that those guys don’t enjoy playing with KObe as much as they should.He’s his own biggest enemy.Lebron James with that supporting cast would average 20 assists.Kobe only had two, and they were late third quarter.Damn Kobe pass the damn ball
Detroit got issues man. 8 game losing streak with AI then 2 straight W’s without him, against Magic and C’s. I know everybody notices it but what do you do now? ask AI to please come of the bench? it’s like asking fidel castro to step down during his term. u know it’s not gonna happen but that’s how it should be. and you know what happened to mr.castro.
Matt Barnes KILLED!
“In a home loss to a Pistons squad that is obviously more happy than they were a few days ago but none of them can publicly admit whyâ€”even though we all know The Answer”
– i really feel sorry for AI here… Joe D should’ve known from the start this would happen… it’s like he got AI just for the sole purpose of teaching his ol’ cats a lesson.. that’s all…
Jheri curls vs: [dimemag.com]
maybe spike lee is looking to cast bill murray in his next film. what are the odds of that happening? i do like bill murray though. lost in translation was damn good. so were the old stuff like meatballs and the man who knew too little. and of course ghost busters!
anyway, hate to be in ai’s shoes now. there might still be some fight left in the pistons.
on a parting shot, my meal allowance says its crucial for utah to win its next two games.
gotta love Murray in Rushmore and Zissuo…anybody else see Coffee and Cigarettes? Not a great flick, but the end scene with Bill Murray, RZA and GZA was hilarious. Spike should ge tthe 3 of them together again.
And the CAVS ARE NUMBER 1 in the East!!! Yes! I’ve never been able to say that this late in the season.
[www.youtube.com]
Caddyshack – Stripes
two classic Bill Murray movies
“Murray looked like he wanted to get the hell out of there.”
It’s because Bill had been trapped in that day for years now. He wakes up at the same time, same place every morning…and has to go to a hawks game.
Houston Up!
Atl. vs. Cleveland….the battle of coaches who can’t coach.
Ut-Oh did the Suns just beat the team with the best record? Hmmm don’t recall them doing that under Porter?
Good to play a team like Minny to get back on track after blowing a 17 point lead to the Chi. Ron is scoring at will.
Dang Utah is looking more serious than ever. Whew!
A.I. is probably hating this year. Seems like doc is right, pimpin should have never left Philly.
Don’t moderate me!
Aww this is just getting weird with the comments. So what you can only do a sentence or two now?
Caddyshack-Stripes-Osmosis Jones
three classic Bill Murray movies
This is so wack! Plain and simple. I see other comments and can’t lay mine down.
lol, yeah, murray knows the outcome and everyone in the attendance.
he even killed himself attacking the players, but the next day he is there again.lmao
@ fallinup
brilliant movie btw
Why dont a lot more teams “punish” Kobe more while driving to the lane? If you got 12 guys on your team (OK even if you just played 7 or 8 in your rotation), thats enough above-average hard fouls you can dish out that MIGHT make him think otherwise about diving in the lane. Over the course of an 82-game season he should break down during the playoffs. This should be a good test for his resiliency and fortitude. The plan sounds mean but this is basketball the way it was always played up until the jordan rules era.
The refs were giving LeBron the Wade treatment. That is what put Josh Smith off his game completely, everytime he looked at LeBron defensively he was getting hit with questionable fouls, then he’d jump around like Steve Balmer going crazy. I don’t know how Josh throws a dunk down like he did, and then doesn’t score anymore points for the rest of the game (2 1/2 quarters)…aren’t those dunks suppose to fire you up so you can toss a few more buckets in?
i bet those “burritos” at the nets game were chipolte t-shirts wrapped up in aluminum foil. them bammas do that bs at all the wizards games. man i was hype on gettin that burrito…until the guy 2 rows behind me got it, opened up the foil and found out his “prize” was a lame smedium wrinkled chipolte t-shirt
BILL SEEN BRON HUSKY ASS OUT THERE AND WAS THINKING HE GOTTA SIT THERE THINKING HE WAS GONNA GET A RUN AGAINST THE MONSTARS.
The way the Pistons are playing right now just reduces AI’s trade/free agent value with every win. They should’ve traded him when they had a chance…
Deron was clearly gunning for assists last night. Sure, the Jazz got the W, but it was a sloppy ass game, and Deron did very little to get his full offensive game going — and as a result a guy who scores like 19 ppg finished with under 10. By comparison, John Stockton, a much less talented guy, only got his assists within the flow of the game. (you can bet your black ass that he could have beaten Skiles’ single game record if he wanted to, so many times he’d elect to sit on the bench during blowouts when he already had 24+ assists)
I’m a Jazz fan, but Deron trying to do the drive and dish like CP3 breaks down the system, and can only get you so far — a win against an injured Golden State team on the road, as the jazz played their 2nd in a back to back set — but it’s not going to cut it against a better team in the playoffs.
Speaking of Playoffs, Boozer looks really bad right now. He always looks like this in the playoffs though, so he’s either treating these last few games like his own personal pre-season, or perhaps, he’s already rounded out into playoff form, a few months early. I don’t know if I could applaud that or not.
In other news, Korver and Memo can shoot the shit out of the ball from deep. Isn’t this in the other teams’ game plan/scouting report? Memo is bring more to the table on offense of late, alley-oops, drives, traffic jams . . . probably a Top 8 center in the league right now.
If Detroit players are only comfortable in one system with the same players why make a move? Oh, because win it was winning time and they needed someone to attack the basket, get to the line, or trade baskets with the other teams best shot creator they were failing to punch their tickets to the playoffs. I’m not saying AI would out duel LeBron or Celts at this stage of his career by himself, but Detroit wasn’t going anywhere. Cavs and Celts are better than them. I still say if Dumars cared about winning this year with this group would he have made the move? We he sat back and not suggested AI come off the bench?
Why not buy AI out of the contract if he is such a problem? Dumars knows better than the Iverson haters. Dumars knows that Rasheed’s meltdowns, RIPs sensitivity (before his extention and after Chauncey’s trade), Tayshaun’s lack of assertiveness, and their lack of cohesion when calls don’t go there way has long been an issue…
Iverson being there wasn’t a championship move for 2009…
If Iverson doesn’t accept his role off the bench I can’t defend that, because he will then be proving all the people right who lable him a bad teammate and glory hog…I believe he will, because he doesn’t have a choice…
I would like to hear more from the players, but that won’t happen until year-end unless they go back to losing and fall out of the playoffs somehow…
That collection of players should never be that bad…Not because of one guy…
Contrast this against what people are saying about Marbury with the Celts…Celtics have leadership in the huddle and on the court that won’t let selfishness ruin things…If Iverson is one guy ruining Detroit it is a larger indictment on RIP, Sheed, Curry, Dumars than anything else…Where is the accountability?
RIP was playing a way I haven’t seen all year really, not consistently…All this posturing and flexing as if he is TOO GOOD to be coming of the bench is sorta lame…RIP is not better than a Ginobli, so for me I would use a guy like Ginobli as an example of how a great vet talent can substitute results for ego. Ginobli is a starter coming off the bench. When he plays he makes a difference or turns the game around if they are down. RIP wasn’t doing that.
Against the Cs he was physical on both ends and he wasn’t hesitating on his shot. He was flopping around to get his shots of and to the line. His skill has always been his energy and efficiency. He has been selective about when to lend that to his team. During the losing he has been on the court with the same lineup he is familiar with. We’ll see…
Sheed still didn’t play all that well cementing my feelings that he is creeping more to the spot role guy…He just weighs down things…
Like I said we will see. Iverson is coming off the bench, so according to people this makes Detroit a winner…We’ll see…
I hate that AI is playing like shit for the Pistons, but this is saaaaaad. Two straight wins against 2 of the top 3 in the East without him? If I were AI, that’s heartbreaking as shit. Is AI really that much of a cancer to any team he plays in that if he is not around, his teammates are actually playing good basketball and enjoying themselves?
Bill Murray was alert and alright with the Hawks last night. (In town doing a movie.) During a timeout they did an interview with him at the game, which got painfully long because the local gal just wouldn’t let up with the lame questions–but then Bill turned the tables on her and ended up having her have to scream for the Hawks. Kudos to Murray on that.
Usher was there with a bodyguard who was just jacked and looked like he had shoulder pads on under his suit jacket. (Freakin Usher used to be a big Hawks fan and then the frontrunner jumped on the LeBron bandwagon, with some Cavs ownership. Pisses me off.)
Don’t know what Spike Lee was doing there–a little early recruiting of LeBron?
The calls LeBron got everytime he drove to the well were just ridiculous. No doubt who the NBA’s well-treated cover guy is. That and the d-bag sitting behind me (was hating on everything–Hawks and Cavs; and wearing a Patriots shirt? I think he was some jerk-off ticket broker that got stuck with no sale of his tickets) tainted the night.
Oh, and the Cavs big men suck. Zaza killed them. They should go back after Gooden.
When is TROY MURPHY gonna get recognized for his hustle a la ILL MILL?? 22 and 18? Troy is Indy’s secret weapon for possessions and opportunities. Go Troy!
With AI you get a catch 22. He’s a proficient scorer who can score in many ways and a pesky defender but he doesn’t share the ball or make the extra pass…as much as we’d like him to…
The thing that makes us marvel at AI is the same that that makes us angry at him.
1. He holds the ball too long…at times.
2. He takes bad shots…at times.
When something GOOD happens after HIS ball-hoggin’ or HIS endless dribbling’ or HIS low-percentage shots or HIS un-timely shots on the 24…when something GOOD happens – it’s ALL GRAVY. When ish aint working, it’s CANCEROUS. Damn this situation sucks. I feel kinda bad for AI. Then, I kinda don’t…sooo maybe the Pistons will play better with him coming off the bench…let’s see…we’ll see…we shall definitely see.
Regardless, I aint sold on any team that beats Boston without Garnett. I DAMN SURE AINT SOLD ON THE PISTONS. So, in my eyes, the win was a good win for the books but in reality, it aint ish. Boston will SMACK that group of a role players in a Bunker Hill minute if they show up in the post-season.
I’ll be back to comment later…sumptin just came up.
tons of Bill Murray refrences and no mention of “What about Bob?”…..classic
That’s what I’ve been saying since last year Brogden…He has been hitting 3s, pulling down tough rebounds and winning his matchup most of the time…He makes more money than the totality of his production, but he is having the year he should have been building of 2/3 years ago…
With the Pistons we are really over looking the fact that they are shooting horribly this year and last night they actually got to the line and set solid picks for each other…AI can pass the ball, but if Sheed don’t hit the three, Stuckey don’t finish the drive, Tayshaun takes 5 seconds to think about what he is going to do next, and RIP only feel comfortable catching passes from guys he played with before Iverson came to the team (lame), then what are you going to do…
Iverson off the bench should work, but will they be running those same lame sets? RIP is 6’7″, so coming off a tight screen with a defender close doesn’t matter as much. Iverson is 7 inches shorter, so He needs more space…
Most of his shots are going to be “poor” shots, because in reality he is shooting the same shots as a prototypical SG that is 6’4 – 6’8…against defenders that same height….The pull up RIP takes, Kobe takes, Joe Johnson takes, etc…Are tougher shots for Iverson to hit, but he has been hitting those shots his whole career…This isn’t Carmelo, Tracy McGrady or guys like this who haven’t carried a team to anything…He put his guys on his back, hurt, under siege and all…
Adjustment happens two-ways, but this is the last time I’m going to comment on it. Iverson needs to try his best to keep his value up…He has to figure out where he will be next year and what kind of role he wants vs what is available to him…
I’d love to see him humbly come back to the sixers with a matured Dre I if Andre Miller walks…Also the sixers would have to find a way to get Ramon Sessions…
Lou can walk…Willie is expendable, even though I like him more coming off the bench….
@3 — “Last game against Phoenix he scored 22 point and had 8 assists in a rout.It wasn’t broken why fix it?”
I was wondering the same thing. Look at the s/l’s numbers in yesterday’s game:
LUKE 2/6 4PTS
LAMAR 2/5 4 PTS
PAU 12/18 30 PTS
KOBE 18/38 49 PTS
DEREK 1/7 3 POINTS
Kobe was a one-man show. He grabbed a team high 11 boards too. With Pau and Kobe taking an average 28 shots…nobody else can get into a rhythm.
@5 — I agree. He was BALLIN
@18 JZSMOOVE: Why dont a lot more teams “punish” Kobe more while driving to the lane?
‘Cause Kobe will punish them right back with his deadly accuracy and ice grills.
@19 – no confidence in mid-range game…Andy, Z, and Hickson might not look like much but when they crowd the paint and you don’t have a consistent J or you’re busy guarding a World Class athlete then sometimes you’ll wind up doing a disappearing act.
@23) Amar — Deron took 12 shots, only making 3. He HAD to impose his OFFENSIVE WILL in other ways. But yeah, on a different night, he’d have more than 6 pts and 0 rebounds.
FLIP took it to Boobie on an ISO. Didn’t seem like Boob had to foul on that one…it just made the play that much sweeter.
It’s official – Lebron’s BLOW-BY ABILITY is BANANAS. That’s all I’ll say about that.
Umm, what else…oh yeah, if Ronnie and Millsap keep gettin’ into foul trouble, the Jazz will be in TROUBLE for real come playoffs.
DIEGO — So Zaza KILLED the Cavs bigs?? Really. You see a couple of nice dumps in crunch time and he KILLED them?
Andy and Z went 10/15 with 18 boards and 24 pts. And, if I remember correctly, Z was wettin them from 18 feet out seemingly EVERYTIME.
Anyways, Zaza had a nice game down the stretch but using the word ‘KILLED’ is the literary prototype of EXTREME HYPERBOLIZATION.
Lastly my boyz starting to get it back together. They showed signs of life beating the SPURS this weekend to rebound from that awful ROCKETS game. And they literally closed out ATL.
Delonte: 5/16, 0/4 3’s, 2 boards, 2 dimes, 3 picks, 5 turnovers and a jumper that got the Cavs within’ 3 points in crunch time…for 12 POINTS.
Mo: 8/15 FGS, 4/5 3’s, 3 boards, a dime, a pick and game-tying 3-pointer…for 20 POINTS
*And we know what Lebron did to seal the W. Looking good, looking good. Delonte’s still kinda inconsistent but we’ll take that while he recovers fromt the wrist thang. He’ll get it going again.
One day after CP gets 20 assists, DWill dishes out 20. Don’t think they not watchin each other
@ I’m da baby pappy …GEE – That movie is a classic, like Eddie’s last good one and Martin’s only good one. Damn near depressin thinkin that Bernie’s gone.
“In a home loss to a Pistons squad that is obviously more happy than they were a few days ago but none of them can publicly admit whyâ€”even though we all know The Answer”
so, so cold…even Fed is speechless
Can’t wait for AI off the bench. Time to prove if he’s serious about winning. Pistons lose 5 games the rest of the way.
For anyone who watched the Hawks / Cavs game last night and thought Doris Burke solidified her status as “worst announcer of all time…”
First issue was her continued reference to Joe Johnson as a 3-time All Star. Does that really mean anything? Also, did she see his box score from this past All Star game?
She called a Josh Smith lefty tomahawk jam, “lebron esque” Umm…no, J-Smoothe has BEEN doing that one for a minute now.
Those are just two mis-steps in the commentary (there were a least 2-dozen more).
She needs to step up her game big time.
I went to her wiki page to see what her credentials are (surprise, she’s kind of lacking) and I found this.
“She no longer lives in North Providence with her husband and their two children because I killed her after watching her announce the Cavaliers vs. Hawks game on ESPN”
[en.wikipedia.org]
pretty funny stuff. but I’m sure that comes down ASAP.
What about Bob. I’m SAILING! I sail! Way far away from the dock! Bill Murray could be committed.
Did anybody notice the karate chop from behind that Kobe gave GHill on the way down the court? I agree with #18, someone should lay the hurt on Kobe a few times and see how he responds. Probably with 50. I hate that guy.
Brogden evidently watched a different game than me. Andy and Z = No inside game. (Yes, Z does have a beautiful outside shot, though.) Joe Smith is drooling at the chance to play. LeBron drive to the hoop = phantom foul call.
By the way Smoove sat in crunch time because he has been sucking big time lately. Most Hawks fans at this stage would rather see him on the bench, with Horford and Zaza in. I don’t know if I cringe more when Smoove shoots an outside shot (there is a reason teams leave him uncovered there) or tries to dribble full court. (But at least the latter results in an occasional ridiculous slam.)