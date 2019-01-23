Dirk Nowitzki Was Invited To The 3-Point Contest At The All-Star Game

Getty Image

Dirk Nowitzki is not having an All-Star caliber season with the Dallas Mavericks, and he just might be going to Charlotte next month, anyway. The veteran forward and one of the greatest foreign-born NBA players ever might be in the middle of his final season with the Mavs, and though his time on the court has decreased and his role as a leader has become more important, Dirk is still as beloved of a player that you can find.

If this is it for him, Nowitzki isn’t getting the farewell tour that Dwyane Wade is getting, but there have been some fun moments. One cool one might be coming at the All-Star Game in Charlotte next month. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Nowitzki has gotten an offer to participate in the weekend’s three-point contest on Saturday night.