Nobody expected much out of the Dallas Mavericks this season. In all honesty, this season is mostly about showcasing rookie sensation Luka Doncic and building toward the future.

But it also might turn out to be a farewell tour for franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki. Now playing in his 21st NBA season, the 40-year-old Nowitzki has been nursing injuries and old age while being limited to just 10 games so far, none of which bodes well for his future basketball career.

So when the Mavs visited Boston on Friday night, the home crowd decided to show their appreciation for Dirk by giving him a standing ovation when he entered the game in the first quarter and cheering for him to make a bucket before the final buzzer.