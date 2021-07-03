Doc Rivers Discusses Ben Simmons’ Future In Philly: ‘I Want Him Back’

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to figure out what to do with Ben Simmons. Despite the fact that he’s an All-Star, Simmons’ flaws as a player were on full display during the team’s Eastern Conference Semifinals loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and now, Philly has to figure out if it’s worth moving forward with him or trying to trade him elsewhere.

While he has some questions about Simmons, Sixers coach Doc Rivers told TMZ that he’d like to have him suit up for the team when next season rolls around.

“Ben’s great,” Rivers said. “I want him back. He’s terrific. He’ll be great.

“I think he doesn’t need a lot of fixing,” he continued. “He’s gonna be great for us. He’ll be great.”

Rivers turned some heads by proclaiming after the team’s Game 7 loss to the Hawks that he’s unsure if Simmons can be a championship-level point guard. In the aftermath of those comments, Sixers executive Daryl Morey did some damage control by telling the press that the team is committed to this group of players going forward, although reports indicate that Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, met with the team’s front office while at the NBA Draft Combine to discuss the future, although he did not request a trade.

Simmons is about to enter year two of a five-year contract extension, and over the next four seasons, he’s slated to earn more than $145 million.