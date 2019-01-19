Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins has missed nearly a full calendar year after tearing his achilles tendon last season when he was with the Pelicans. Quite a lot has happened since then. For instance, the Golden State Warriors won their second straight title. And if they weren’t already dominate enough, they added Cousins to the mix.

Cousins made his long-awaited debut with the Warriors on Friday night against the Clippers in Los Angeles, when Golden State could potentially trot out five All-Stars as their starting five, something that hasn’t happened in the NBA since the Celtics did it back in the 70s.

That’s right. Doc Rivers’ Clippers matched up against arguably the greatest starting five in league history. It’s a reality that isn’t lost on him. When asked about Boogie joining a team that already had an embarrassment of riches, Doc revealed that he had mixed feelings about the whole thing, alternating between being happy for Cousins in his new situation and trying to wrap his head around why one team should be allowed to amass so much talent.