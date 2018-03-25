Domantas Sabonis Re-Injured His Ankle Stepping On A Ball Boy’s Foot

Getty Image

Domantas Sabonis has been a pleasant surprise for the Pacers this season after adding the second-year big man this offseason as part of the Paul George trade. Sabonis has averaged 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 24.7 minutes per, helping Indiana exceed expectations and put together a 42-31 record so far, good for fifth in the East.

The Gonzaga product has missed the past five games however with a left ankle sprain but was hoping for a return to the court on Sunday afternoon against the Heat. Unfortunately, Sabonis suffered a setback in pregame warmups that forced him to remain sidelined as Indiana took on Miami in a game with playoff seeding implications out East.

Sabonis tweaked that injured left ankle in a bizarre and unfortunate manner during his warmup, as he stepped on the foot of a ball boy after a layup, causing him to fall to the floor and walk off to the locker room in frustration.