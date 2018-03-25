Domantas Sabonis Re-Injured His Ankle Stepping On A Ball Boy’s Foot

03.25.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Domantas Sabonis has been a pleasant surprise for the Pacers this season after adding the second-year big man this offseason as part of the Paul George trade. Sabonis has averaged 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 24.7 minutes per, helping Indiana exceed expectations and put together a 42-31 record so far, good for fifth in the East.

The Gonzaga product has missed the past five games however with a left ankle sprain but was hoping for a return to the court on Sunday afternoon against the Heat. Unfortunately, Sabonis suffered a setback in pregame warmups that forced him to remain sidelined as Indiana took on Miami in a game with playoff seeding implications out East.

Sabonis tweaked that injured left ankle in a bizarre and unfortunate manner during his warmup, as he stepped on the foot of a ball boy after a layup, causing him to fall to the floor and walk off to the locker room in frustration.

Around The Web

TAGSDomantas SabonisINDIANA PACERS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 4 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP