Donovan Mitchell became the latest adidas basketball player to receive a signature shoe last year. The D.O.N. Issue #1 dropped midway through 2019, with the sneakers getting a collection of unique colorways inspired by Mitchell’s love of Marvel. Now, adidas has announced Mitchell’s second signature sneaker, and is giving those who play NBA 2K20 a first look.

The kicks are currently available to those who ball in 2K’s MyCareer mode for 9,000 VC. While it remains to be seen whether or not adidas will roll out a number of colorways on these, as they did with Mitchell’s first sneakers, the only model on display are vibrant green with orange accents and a light blue/green base.

Mitchell hinted on Friday that some news could be on the horizon regarding the D.O.N. Issue #2s. A video was posted onto the official 2K Twitter account on Saturday of Mitchell showing off a real pair of the sneakers, and 2K announced that he’ll make a cameo at its players tournament on Saturday evening.

The #DONISSUE2's are available in the Neighborhood before they are IRL 🔊 Watch the #NBA2KTourney TN to hear @spidadmitchell talk about his drop pic.twitter.com/kuaxudXvOG — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 11, 2020

There is no exact word on a release date for these outside of them coming out sometime this summer. If these follow a similar timeline as the D.O.N. Issue #1s, we can expect them to hit stores sometime around July 1.