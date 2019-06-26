adidas

Donovan Mitchell will officially become the latest NBA player to get a signature sneaker. Mitchell, the star guard for the Utah Jazz who just finished up his second season in the Association, will join names like James Harden and Damian Lillard as athletes to have their own line of kicks through adidas when the D.O.N. Issue #1 drops on July 1.

“Determination Over Negativity is a belief that anything is possible no matter who you are or where you come from,” Mitchell said in a release. “I wanted this sneaker to be a symbol of that – for the kid who believes they can do anything.”

The sneaker will have four Marvel-inspired colorways, all based on the superhero who is most similar to Mitchell’s nickname, Spida: a red, white, and blue shoe titled “Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man;” a pink, black, white, and silver kick called the “Symbiote Spider-Man;” a black and green “Stealth Spider-Man” sneaker; and “Marvel’s Iron Spider,” which is red and gold. The first colorway is at the top of this post, here are the other three:

All of the colorways will cost $100. The “Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man” colorway of the D.O.N. Issue #1 drops on July 1, followed by the “Symbiote Spider-Man” on July 18, the “Stealth Spider-Man” on August 1, and the “Marvel’s Iron Spider” on August 31.