Getty Image

Donovan Mitchell burst onto the scene this year as not just one of the NBA’s best rookies, but as a bonafide star in the league. He’s cemented that status with his performance thus far in the playoffs, averaging 27.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game through the first four games of Utah’s first round series against the Thunder.

Mitchell’s performance in Game 4 was nothing short of spectacular as he put up 33 points as the Jazz thumped the Thunder to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Oklahoma City. The rookie guard appears to not feel the nerves of the big stage, but in actuality he’s just able to handle the stress better than most.

While Mitchell is now a household name for NBA fans thanks to his play for the Jazz down the stretch of the regular season and in the postseason, the casual fan’s introduction to Mitchell may have been at this year’s NBA Dunk Contest. Mitchell brought out all the stops en route to a dunk contest win as a rookie, taking advantage of the spotlight on the stage that is NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

All season, Mitchell has been followed by cameras as Young Hollywood has produced a “Rookie on the Rise” series on Mitchell’s first year in the league. Young Hollywood provided Dime with an exclusive look at the 10th episode in the series as Mitchell takes viewers behind the scenes for his Dunk Contest prep, how nervous he was, and why it meant so much to him.