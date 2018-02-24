Louisville Alum Donovan Mitchell Had A Message For The NCAA With His Footwear Choice On Friday

02.23.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Sometimes, the most powerful of messages can be sent with the tiniest of statements. In Donovan Mitchell’s case, a pair of red sneakers on a Friday night might be the most powerful show of solidarity to his fellow Louisville alumni.

Earlier in the week, the NCAA hit Louisville with sanctions for violating bylaws regarding improper benefits for student athletes. The sanctions included Louisville having to pay back all the money from their NCAA tournament appearance and vacating all of their basketball wins from 2012 to 2015, including the removal of their championship banner in 2013.

The reaction to the penalties have been a mixed bag, with some saying that the punishment doesn’t fit the crime, while others argue that the consequences don’t go far enough. Kevin Ware, who famously broke his leg during the 2013 title run, tweeted that even if the championship is no longer officially recognized that he’s got some jewelry to show for it. However, it’s Mitchell who will make headlines this weekend with his choice in footwear.

Around The Web

TAGSdonovan mitchellLOUISVILLE CARDINALSUTAH JAZZ

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP