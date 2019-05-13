Getty Image

The so-called “Drake Curse,” in which Canadian rapper and known bandwagon fan Aubrey Graham wears a piece of a professional sports team’s gear, only for said team to immediately lose, has become as infamous as the Madden Curse in 2019. The Toronto Maple Leafs lost a playoff game in which Drake showed up to the arena rocking their jersey. Alabama was crushed by Clemson in the National Championship after Drake recorded himself rocking Crimson Tide gear on his Instagram story. Kentucky hasn’t won a NCAA national championship since Drake aligned himself with the program. And so on and so forth.

Drake eventually became self-aware of the curse, so he took drastic measures to ensure his Toronto Raptors would come out victorious in their huge Game 7 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. The rapper wore a pair of 76ers shorts as he and a group of friends took in the game on TNT, a move that might be considered blasphemous if it wasn’t for the existence of the curse.