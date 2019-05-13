Drake Tried To Reverse The ‘Drake Curse’ By Wearing A Pair Of Sixers Shorts During Game 7

05.13.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The so-called “Drake Curse,” in which Canadian rapper and known bandwagon fan Aubrey Graham wears a piece of a professional sports team’s gear, only for said team to immediately lose, has become as infamous as the Madden Curse in 2019. The Toronto Maple Leafs lost a playoff game in which Drake showed up to the arena rocking their jersey. Alabama was crushed by Clemson in the National Championship after Drake recorded himself rocking Crimson Tide gear on his Instagram story. Kentucky hasn’t won a NCAA national championship since Drake aligned himself with the program. And so on and so forth.

Drake eventually became self-aware of the curse, so he took drastic measures to ensure his Toronto Raptors would come out victorious in their huge Game 7 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. The rapper wore a pair of 76ers shorts as he and a group of friends took in the game on TNT, a move that might be considered blasphemous if it wasn’t for the existence of the curse.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Drake
TAGSDrakeNBA PlayoffsTORONTO RAPTORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 3 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP