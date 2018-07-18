Drake Thanked DeMar DeRozan And Welcomed Kawhi Leonard To Toronto On His Instagram

07.18.18

The Toronto Raptors’ biggest fan has finally chimed in on the trade the team made on Wednesday morning. After it was announced that Toronto had decided to send DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio as part of a package to acquire Kawhi Leonard, it seemed like only a matter of time before noted Raptors fans Drake chimed in on the move.

On Wednesday afternoon, Drake broke his silence and spoke out about the deal on his Instagram account. He offered up heaps of praise to DeRozan for everything he did, both for the franchise as its captain and as someone that Drake considers a friend. He then welcomed Leonard to Toronto on behalf of “the most intense and supportive city in NBA basketball.”

