Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors took care of business in Game 4 on Friday night at Oracle, and they have three chances to seal their first-ever NBA title in franchise history. But the win didn’t come easy, as the banged up and weary Warriors fought with everything they had from wire to wire.

Nobody came out of this one unscathed, particularly poor Fred VanVleet, who caught a nasty elbow to the face in the second half that got him bloodied and sent him to the locker room for seven stitches and left him missing one of his front teeth.

VanVleet would return to the bench after somehow making through that ordeal without sustaining a concussion, although he wouldn’t ultimately re-enter the game. Afterward, Drake used the opportunity to chime in and offered to let VanVleet use his Canadian healthcare for whatever procedure might be necessary to fix his tooth.