Drake Offered To Let Fred VanVleet Use ‘My Free Health Care’ To Replace His Missing Tooth

06.08.19 10 mins ago

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors took care of business in Game 4 on Friday night at Oracle, and they have three chances to seal their first-ever NBA title in franchise history. But the win didn’t come easy, as the banged up and weary Warriors fought with everything they had from wire to wire.

Nobody came out of this one unscathed, particularly poor Fred VanVleet, who caught a nasty elbow to the face in the second half that got him bloodied and sent him to the locker room for seven stitches and left him missing one of his front teeth.

VanVleet would return to the bench after somehow making through that ordeal without sustaining a concussion, although he wouldn’t ultimately re-enter the game. Afterward, Drake used the opportunity to chime in and offered to let VanVleet use his Canadian healthcare for whatever procedure might be necessary to fix his tooth.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#Golden State Warriors#Drake
TAGSDrakeFred VanVleetGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSnba finalsTORONTO RAPTORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP