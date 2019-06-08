The Raptors Are One Win Away From Their First NBA Title After A Gutsy Game 4 Victory Over The Warriors

06.07.19 1 min ago

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard was brilliant once again, and the Toronto Raptors are now one win away from their first championship in franchise history after a 103-92 win in Game 4 on Friday night to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Finals. Kawhi finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds, continuing one of the best postseason streaks we’ve seen in recent memory, even as the rest of his team struggled to make shots for long stretches of this contest.

For the Warriors, Klay Thompson’s return after missing Game 3 wouldn’t be enough to even the series, despite leading the way with 28 points and six three-pointers on the night. Injuries and fatigue took their toll on Golden State, as the defending champs were never quite able to find their rhythm in the second half and gain any kind of momentum.

After his 47-point outburst in Game 3, Curry looked gassed almost from the start and went just 9-of-22 from the field, including 2-of-9 from downtown, to finish with 27 points. Serge Ibaka made a big impact off the bench for the Raptors with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while Pascal Siakam chipped in 19 points but was just 6-of-14 from the field.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKAWHI LEONARDnba finalsSTEPHEN CURRYTORONTO RAPTORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP