Kawhi Leonard was brilliant once again, and the Toronto Raptors are now one win away from their first championship in franchise history after a 103-92 win in Game 4 on Friday night to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Finals. Kawhi finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds, continuing one of the best postseason streaks we’ve seen in recent memory, even as the rest of his team struggled to make shots for long stretches of this contest.

For the Warriors, Klay Thompson’s return after missing Game 3 wouldn’t be enough to even the series, despite leading the way with 28 points and six three-pointers on the night. Injuries and fatigue took their toll on Golden State, as the defending champs were never quite able to find their rhythm in the second half and gain any kind of momentum.

After his 47-point outburst in Game 3, Curry looked gassed almost from the start and went just 9-of-22 from the field, including 2-of-9 from downtown, to finish with 27 points. Serge Ibaka made a big impact off the bench for the Raptors with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while Pascal Siakam chipped in 19 points but was just 6-of-14 from the field.