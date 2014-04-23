Drake Lint Rolls In Court-Side Seat At Raptors Game

One of the problems with wearing night black pants can be the lint that will sometimes make an appearance. Never more so is this an issue than under the bright lights sitting court-side at a Raptors playoff game in Air Canada Centre. Drake, the soft-crooning emcee, former star of Degrassi: The Next Generation and Raptors global ambassador got picked up by NBA TV cameras using a lint roller on his duds during Game 2 between the Nets and Raptors.

Just about the most Drake thing of all time, and the only name you’d expect conjoined with lint rolls and Raptors. Reddit’s r/NBA community had a field day with it.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(via @BenGolliver)

Does anyone else but Drake lint roll court-side

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.