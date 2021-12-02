No One Could Figure Out Why Drake Was At A Rockets-Thunder Game In OKC

For some reason, Drake was sitting courtside from Wednesday night’s Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets showdown in Oklahoma City.

Drake in the 🏠 for Rockets-Thunder pic.twitter.com/klZSe05Foj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 2, 2021

The logical reason for Drake to be at this game is probably to support Thunder guard and Toronto native Shai-Gilgeous Alexander (and Lu Dort, who is also a Canadian on OKC’s squad). But why this specific game to do so? At some point, Gilgeous-Alexander will be back in Toronto playing with the Thunder. And this isn’t even a good opponent to see the Thunder play against. No offense to the Rockets, but they are among the worst teams in the league (although now riding a 4-game winning streak) and don’t even have their top pick (Jalen Green) available right now due to injury.

Frankly, getting to the bottom of why Drake is at Thunder-Rockets on a Wednesday night in December is worthy of some kind of investigation. He was in Toronto as recently as two days ago, but perhaps he’s just really into Josh Giddey’s passes (or maybe his TikTok) or loves Alperen Şengün’s flair as a center in addition to wanting to support his countrymen. It’s so random that it deserves a random explanation, one that many on Twitter were searching for.

Why is drake at a thunder game against the rockets in December on a Wednesday night 😂 — Blake Wohl (@Wohl_20) December 2, 2021

Spotted: Drake at the Thunder/Rockets game. I have a lot of questions, but the #1 thing I’m wondering is… Why? — Addison Kliewer (@addisonkliewer) December 2, 2021

Drake is at a Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets game in Oklahoma City. Last game I’d expect him to go too 💀💀💀 — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) December 2, 2021

Drake also made friends with an older couple he was sitting next to in his courtside seat, posting to his Instagram story that they are his ‘new parents.’

It turned out to be a pretty good game, with Houston winning 114-110 thanks to a big fourth quarter comeback, so maybe Drake is smarter than us all, a savvy shopper for what had to have been some relatively cheap courtside seats to take in a pretty entertaining game.