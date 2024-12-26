The Golden State Warriors played host to the Los Angeles Lakers in the primetime game on the NBA’s Christmas Day slate, as we got at least one more LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry showdown on the NBA’s biggest regular season stage.

The Lakers led for most of the game, with the Warriors making a few different runs to keep things interesting, but as has been the case for much of the last month, Golden State’s lack of firepower around Curry caused them problems in terms of sustaining offense — even with Anthony Davis getting hurt in the first half and not returning. That meant the Warriors needed to get creative to try and steal some possessions, which might as well have been a bat signal for Draymond Green to try some shenanigans.

In the early fourth quarter, Green tried to pick up a foul with the Warriors already at the free throw line, as he ran into the arms of Dalton Knecht and Rui Hachimura, hooked both players with his arms, and dragged them backwards to the floor while throwing his head back. Unfortunately for Green, Scott Foster saw what he was doing and called the foul on him instead.

The replay is genuinely one of the funniest clips from this NBA season, as Green yanks both Lakers down to the ground with him. Richard Jefferson was on the call and couldn’t help but laugh hysterically at Draymond trying to break out a WWE move — after going into it wondering if Green had a legitimate gripe after arguing with Foster.