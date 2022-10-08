draymond green
Getty Image
DimeMag

Draymond Green Announces He’ll Step Away From The Warriors After He Punched Jordan Poole

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

Draymond Green will step away from the Golden State Warriors in the aftermath of his altercation in practice with teammate Jordan Poole. In a video released by TMZ earlier this week, Green and Poole got into it with one another, and after Poole shoved the former Defensive Player of the Year, Green responded by throwing a right hook that caught the side of Poole’s face.

There have been rumors that Poole’s attitude in camp on the verge of a lucrative contract extension has rubbed teammates the wrong way, even though Steph Curry has pushed back against this. In the days since, we’ve heard from plenty of folks around the Warriors, and on Saturday, it was Green’s turn to address the situation.

Green went on to say that he’ll take an indefinite leave of absence from the team, which is scheduled to begin its regular season on Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Green also addressed the fact that a video of the incident was made public by TMZ, saying that “it was bullsh*t that it leaked” but conceding that the video “looks even worse than I thought it was.”

The team is in the midst of an investigation to discover the source of the leak.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2022
by: Twitter
×