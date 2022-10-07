draymond green jordan poole
Getty Image
DimeMag

The Warriors Already Launched An Investigation Into How The Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video Leaked

by:

On Wednesday evening, it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Marcus Thompson, and Anthony Slater that Draymond Green hit his Golden State Warriors teammate, Jordan Poole, during an altercation at practice. In the immediate aftermath, Green received internal discipline, which included being held out of Thursday’s practice, where Stephen Curry, head coach Steve Kerr, and president of basketball operations Bob Myers addressed the situation.

TMZ obtained video of that altercation at practice and released it Friday morning. The Warriors assuredly did not want this footage to reach the light of day and are now exploring “every legal course of action” to figure out how it was made public, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

“They launched an investigation immediately,” Wojnarowski said. “They are not happy that that video got out of their practice facility and they’re trying to figure out where it came from and how it got out.

“You would imagine if it is somebody internally in that organization, there would be severe repercussions. It is not always easy, though, to find the root of a leak like that. They may or may not be able to. But certainly, that’s a priority for the Warriors now, is to figure out how that video got out and got on TMZ.”

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2022
by: Twitter
×