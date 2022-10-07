On Wednesday evening, it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Marcus Thompson, and Anthony Slater that Draymond Green hit his Golden State Warriors teammate, Jordan Poole, during an altercation at practice. In the immediate aftermath, Green received internal discipline, which included being held out of Thursday’s practice, where Stephen Curry, head coach Steve Kerr, and president of basketball operations Bob Myers addressed the situation.

TMZ obtained video of that altercation at practice and released it Friday morning. The Warriors assuredly did not want this footage to reach the light of day and are now exploring “every legal course of action” to figure out how it was made public, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Reporting w/ @wojespn: The Golden State Warriors are taking “every legal course of action” to discover how video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during a scuffle at practice on Wednesday was made public, sources told ESPN. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 7, 2022

Woj: "The Warriors are not launching an investigation [on TMZ's video]. They are not happy that that video got out of their practice facility and they're trying to figure out where it came from."#NBATwitter #DubNation https://t.co/DTNyclsZSp pic.twitter.com/8IIjadogOZ — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) October 7, 2022

“They launched an investigation immediately,” Wojnarowski said. “They are not happy that that video got out of their practice facility and they’re trying to figure out where it came from and how it got out.

“You would imagine if it is somebody internally in that organization, there would be severe repercussions. It is not always easy, though, to find the root of a leak like that. They may or may not be able to. But certainly, that’s a priority for the Warriors now, is to figure out how that video got out and got on TMZ.”