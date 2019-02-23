Draymond Green Will Reportedly Hire Rich Paul As His Agent

Draymond Green is going to be one of the more fascinating free agents when the summer of 2020 rolls around. The Golden State Warriors’ do-everything forward is an unrestricted free agent following next season, at which point Green will be 30 years old and vying for a big payday from a team.
When Green does end up hitting the market, he’ll reportedly have new representation. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Green has decided to make a move and hire Rich Paul as his agent.
He was previously repped by Wasserman.