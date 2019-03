Getty Image

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has come under fire over the last day for his actions before and during a huddle in the Spartans’ win against Bradley. Izzo, who has a reputation for being a fiery coach, really tore into freshman forward Aaron Henry, getting right into Henry’s face and needing other players to restrain him.

It led to a ton of discussion about the extent to which it’s ok for a coach to chew out a player, especially when that player is a 19-year-old who is suiting up for him for free. Even by what college basketball fans have come to expect out of Izzo, he really let Henry hear it.

Draymond Green is on the list of the best players to ever suit up for Izzo, and there is not a more prominent Spartan currently playing in the NBA right now. The Golden State Warriors’ standout decided to take to Twitter to explain what happened from his perspective as someone who has been on the receiving end of Izzo’s huddles.



Just an FYI. Being in those huddles for years. Cassius and Matt grabbed Iz so he could shut up and move on… after a while you’re just ready for him to draw up the play. Just giving perspective from someone who’s been apart of those huddles. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 22, 2019

And the reason he wouldn’t stop is because Aaron Henry kept talking. However, what the world doesn’t know is that Iz loves the kid who will challenge him back more than anything! So there’s some insight For you all!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 22, 2019

Green did make it a point to praise Henry for standing up for himself in the huddle, but ultimately wanted Izzo to keep being himself with the hopes of the Spartans getting a ring.

So, Young Fella keep standing up for yourself and don’t back down. And Iz keep leading the program! We on a mission. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 22, 2019

Michigan State will square off against Minnesota on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. on CBS.