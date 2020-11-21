After providing positive contributions to a title-winning team in 2019-20, Dwight Howard enters free agency in stronger standing around the NBA than he has in several years. He was seemingly rejuvenated with the Los Angeles Lakers, performing well on defense with high usage on offense, and it made all kinds of sense when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Howard would be re-signing with the Lakers on Friday evening.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1329941998019764224

However, Charania quickly backtracked, indicating shortly thereafter that no deal was done.

Update: Dwight Howard continues to consider all of his options. No deal done. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

To be fair, Howard actually delivered a positive message about returning to the Lakers, bolstering the belief that he would, in fact, be signing with Los Angeles. But then he also deleted the tweet.

I don’t know. This was on Dwight’s Twitter page five minutes ago, and is not now. Make of it what you will: pic.twitter.com/WqQw7PaOxF — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 21, 2020

It has to be said that Howard and the Lakers could still find common ground on a contract, with both sides potentially benefiting from a continued partnership. At the same time, it is unquestionably odd to see this kind of drama, especially with Howard’s own social media presence involved.

In reality, there is not a huge rush to get this done, especially if Howard signs for the minimum, which is relatively substantial for a player with his level of experience. Only time will tell, though, and what seemed to be an easy transaction may not be anymore.