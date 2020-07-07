The 22 NBA teams heading to Orlando will do so in the near future, as the league’s 2019-20 restart is still a go. Before the organizations arrive in Florida, however, discussions are ongoing as to which players may choose to opt out of the proceedings. The Los Angeles Lakers will proceed without veteran guard Avery Bradley and, as of Monday, the status of another key player was up in the air with future Hall of Fame center Dwight Howard mulling his options. Ultimately, though, it appears that Howard will join the Lakers in Orlando, participate in the season, and donate his salary to a non-profit campaign.

Lakers center Dwight Howard told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium today he has decided to play in restarted NBA season, join the team on Thursday in Orlando, and will donate his remaining game checks to his non-profit campaign Breathe Again. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2020

Lakers center Dwight Howard tells @TheAthletic @Stadium: “My NBA salary and platform, while in the bubble, will be used to ignite a breath of fresh air into the community.” Full statement: pic.twitter.com/u4JlQ7q1ud — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2020

Throughout the process, Howard has been vocal in supporting players voicing concerns about the process. In addition, the 34-year-old did not return to Los Angeles alongside his teammates, adding to the speculation that he may choose to pass on the bubble entirely.

From a basketball standpoint, Howard’s decision is significant for the Lakers, as the team is already set to operate without a key piece in Bradley. Los Angeles does have JaVale McGee as its starting center but, in many ways, Howard played a critical role to the team’s success during the regular season, and he has been rejuvenated since joining the Lakers.

In the lead up to the official start of games, other players could make the decision to avoid heading to Orlando. In this case, however, a legitimate NBA title contender will have an integral piece, and Howard will use this platform effectively to promote positive change.