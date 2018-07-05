Dwight Howard Allegedly Wants To Change His Reputation Again

#Atlanta Hawks #Dwight Howard
07.05.18 45 mins ago

Getty Image

One of Aesop’s timeless fables is “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” In it, a young boy repeatedly cries wolf for attention, with no wolf anywhere to be found. Eventually, a wolf shows up, only by this point, no one believes the young boy. At some point, someone close to soon-to-be Washington Wizard Dwight Howard needs to make sure he’s heard this story.

The 2017-18 NBA season was another banner year for Howard, as he averaged nearly 17 points and 13 rebounds on a 36-win Charlotte Hornets team that was plagued by injury woes and overall bad luck. Then for the second time in two years, Howard was dealt for pennies on the dollar, as he was sent to Brooklyn for Timofey Mozgov and a second round draft pick.

Instead of letting Howard suit up as a Net, Brooklyn negotiated a buyout, making Howard a free agent when the NBA fiscal year starts on July 6. Upon the buyout becoming official, Howard will sign with the Washington Wizards, his fourth team in the last six seasons.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#Dwight Howard
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSCHARLOTTE HORNETSDWIGHT HOWARDHouston RocketsLOS ANGELES LAKERS

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 11 hours ago 9 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 2 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP