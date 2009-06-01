Dwight’s Trying To Eat Some Cookies

Can you imagine how Dwight Howard felt watching the LeBron and Kobe commercials on TV? If the media (or Nike) had their way, there would have been no Eastern or Western Conference finals. LeBron and Kobe were destined to meet in the Championship. To have four of the biggest names in the NBA competing on the grand stage of greatness, and to exclude two of them from the start, was total disrespect. Dwight Howard made it his business to put a stop to what people were already claiming to be “one of the best NBA Finals ever.”

To put LeBron in the same category as some of the greats such as Jordan, Magic and Bird, you have to earn jewelry. Now Dwight has his opportunity to put his bid in. Howard became a man when he called out Coach Van Gundy after losing Game 2 and pulling a T.O. All eyes were on Superman, it was put up or shut up and Howard definitely put up in Game 6 scoring 40 points and grabbing 14 boards.

In an essence, the puppet commercials served as motivation for Howard. The term motivation has come up a lot in the playoffs regarding key role players such as Lamar Odom and JR Smith, and that same motivation is what made Howard put the team on his back and get a shot at the title. While Dwight might not be a “Most Valuable Puppet,” I personally think that he’s pretty hungry and could eat a whole jar full of chocolate chip cookies.

What do you think?