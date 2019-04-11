Dwyane Wade Explained Why Carmelo Anthony Got His Final Jersey Swap

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade’s illustrious NBA career came to an end on Wednesday night in a 113-94 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Because the game took place in New York one night after a handful of teams saw their seasons come to an end, the entire Banana Boat crew were able to attend the game. LeBron James and Chris Paul flew in for the occasion, while Carmelo Anthony lives in the city.

It was cool seeing the trio come out for Wade, who had a triple-double on the evening. After the game was over, Wade picked out Anthony to do the jersey swap that has become a tradition for the future Hall of Fame inductee during his retirement tour.

Wade was asked why Anthony, who is currently an unrestricted free agent, got this honor, and in his eyes, pick Anthony over a member of the Nets only made sense.