Dwyane Wade And Other NBA Players Couldn’t Believe Donovan Mitchell’s Tip Dunk In Game 2

05.03.18 1 hour ago

Donovan Mitchell had a very solid performance on Wednesday night as the Jazz evened the series with the Rockets with a 116-108 win in Houston to steal homecourt. The rookie guard had 17 points and a team-high 11 assists as he assumed much of the playmaking role on offense with Ricky Rubio still sidelined with an injury.

While Joe Ingles was the leading scorer for Utah with 27 points and Mitchell found himself more as a facilitator rather than a scorer for much of the game, he still managed to produce Game 2’s biggest highlight in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell went for a floater in the lane but left it short. As the ball bounced off the front iron Mitchell stayed with it, leaping for the rebound and then, as he put it after the game, decided since he was already up there “why come down with it” and threw it down for a monstrous putback dunk that sent fans into a frenzy.

