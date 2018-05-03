The Jazz Stole Homecourt Advantage On A Hot Shooting Night From Joe Ingles In Houston

#2018 NBA Playoffs
05.02.18 16 mins ago

The Utah Jazz struggled in Game 1 of their semifinals series with the Rockets in Houston coming off just one day of rest between series, but on Wednesday night they brought their usual energy on both ends of the floor, and the result was a resounding win to even the series at 1-1 and steal homecourt advantage.

Utah’s defense was much improved in Game 2, holding the Rockets to 40 percent shooting from the field and 27 percent from three-point range, doing a much better job closing out on shooters and rotating to the basket to prevent layups.

On the offensive end, it was Joe Ingles who led the way with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting and 7-of-9 from downtown, as the entire Jazz team shot the ball incredibly well. Utah as a team shot 51.2 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from three as they hit five more shots from distance than the Rockets, who led the NBA in that category. Ingles was the spark, with 11 first-quarter points and some critical threes in the fourth.

