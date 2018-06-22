Getty Image

Dwyane Wade is the best player in the history of the Miami Heat franchise and, for parts of the 2018 postseason, he was the best player on the floor for the current squad, even at the age of 36. However, the future Hall of Fame guard’s future isn’t exactly certain, even with the caveat that he has said publicly he wants to remain in Miami for any future portion of his career.

Following the NBA Draft on Thursday evening, Heat president Pat Riley addressed the elephant in the room with regard to Wade and passed along that nothing has been decided about his future.

“I haven’t talked to Dwyane,” Riley said, via Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post. “I’ve talked to his agent. I think now over the next nine days between now and July the 1st, now we can focus on all these things. We’ve shared texts. He’s communicated on a regular basis with a lot of people in the organization, but nothing has been decided with Dwyane. We want to have Dwyane back obviously, but there’s been no discussion about next year.”