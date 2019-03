Getty Image

Dwyane Wade’s farewell tour has been delightful and the Miami Heat guard continues to play at a high level, even in his final NBA season. On Monday evening, the Heat took on the Atlanta Hawks in an otherwise anonymous battle of Southeast Division “rivals” but, along the way, Wade made history in becoming the most prolific shot-blocking guard in the history of the NBA.

Oh, and he passed a professional basketball player named Michael Jordan to do it.