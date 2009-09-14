Earl Clark: “I Expect To Be An All-Star In Five Years”

In Dime #49, our NBA Draft Preview issue, we said that 10 years from now we will be talking about Earl Clark. And for good reason. At 6-9 and 225 pounds, Clark is an NBA-ready wing that is going to be a nightmare to guard out of the triple-threat for the Suns this year. In the issue we even said that he “might have the best jab step since ‘Melo.” Our friends over at InsideHoops.com caught up with Earl recently and he had some pretty interesting things to say.
When asked what type of player he expects to become over the next five year, Clark said: “Five years down the road I expect to be an All-Star in this League. I know I’m capable of it. It’s just hard work and determination… If I put my mind to it and I really work hard, the sky’s the limit.”
While I appreciate the level of confidence that Clark exudes, it will be interesting to see the state of the Suns over the next five years. While Steve Nash is locked up for another three years in Phoenix, all signs point to Amar’e Stoudemire testing the free agent waters next summer. If he leaves, this could quickly become Clark’s team along with Jason Richardson and Leandro Barbosa.
Note to Dime: Earl actually measures 6’10.25″
I am a big fan and agree with Clark’s comment that he has all the tools – he just needs to be willing to put in the work to use them.
To me, Earl is a lot like Rudy Gay. Both are certified freaks in the combine but didn’t seem to work hard or show that competitive fire in college. If, like Rudy, Clark puts in work in the NBA, he can be an all star (Rudy is on the verge)
“If I put my mind to it and I really work hard, the sky’s the limit.”
He’s still missing heart, toughness, & a basketball IQ. He’ll be an average NBAer at best.
he reminds me of a stronger version of lamarcus aldridge
Yeah, but if he’s got no mental character–determination, dedication, discipline–he’s just another 6’10 stiff. Pure basketball talent is essential, but it takes MORE than just talent to be GREAT!
hmmmm… have an immediate impact in the suns lineup at the very start of the season, then he can get back at me and say,”i’m on ma way to become an allstar”. and when amare leaves the suns, yes he’d be an allstar.
Yall got my dude Earl f U C K E D up… Earl has the drive and skills to contribute NOW… his statements are valid… mid range and slashing, passing, handle and D already are his strengths…free throws, posting, reliable three and limiting turnovers will come wit time… rookie 1st team…
With Lopez, Earl and the rest of the gang, they just need to get a PG and another F to be set for a lonnnng time.
Amare to Chicago for Hinrich/Thomas?
The Wolves could have drafted him instead of Rubio
earl reminds me of lamar odom except he plays with more fire and i think he can be an all star within that 5 year span
Every rookie thinks he’ll be an all-star in 5 years…
I like that line of thinking. The Suns really need to admit they are not going all the way with this core and start the rebuilding. Clark is taller (by 1/4 inch) and longer (2.5 inch longer wingspan) than Amare and should slide right into his spot if they trade him – which I think is likely.
For a team that needed depth at every postion, picking a player with little chance of coming to the NBA (if picked 6th) was a pretty stupid idea.
He’s about to get a reality check.
I think he has a chance to prove himself for the Suns… Its likely hes a starter at PF if Amare moves to the 5… Suns play the run and gun style which should suit him and running with Nash at PG should definately benifits him.
He should have a solid year and AT LEAST a Rookie 2nd team this year.. 12pts, 5rebs seems doable for him on the suns baring injuries.
dont sleep on this kid and dont view his college numbers as an indication of his talent since pitinon had a rotating lineup….but his has it all except for a consitant jumpshot and all this questioning his heart is bs, just cause my man aint yelling everytime he make a play dont mean he doeesnt have heart maybe he just has a laid back demeanor