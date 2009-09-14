Earl Clark: “I Expect To Be An All-Star In Five Years”

In Dime #49, our NBA Draft Preview issue, we said that 10 years from now we will be talking about Earl Clark. And for good reason. At 6-9 and 225 pounds, Clark is an NBA-ready wing that is going to be a nightmare to guard out of the triple-threat for the Suns this year. In the issue we even said that he “might have the best jab step since ‘Melo.” Our friends over at InsideHoops.com caught up with Earl recently and he had some pretty interesting things to say.

When asked what type of player he expects to become over the next five year, Clark said: “Five years down the road I expect to be an All-Star in this League. I know I’m capable of it. It’s just hard work and determination… If I put my mind to it and I really work hard, the sky’s the limit.”

While I appreciate the level of confidence that Clark exudes, it will be interesting to see the state of the Suns over the next five years. While Steve Nash is locked up for another three years in Phoenix, all signs point to Amar’e Stoudemire testing the free agent waters next summer. If he leaves, this could quickly become Clark’s team along with Jason Richardson and Leandro Barbosa.

What do you think?

To read the whole interview, go over to InsideHoops.com.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.