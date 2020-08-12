While there is still plenty to sort out in the Western Conference over the final few days of games, things were much quieter in the East. With Milwaukee, Toronto, and Boston all locked into the top three seeds and Brooklyn and Orlando set in seventh and eighth respectively, the only remaining question was who would be the 4-5 matchup and who would face the Celtics.

The Pacers officially set the playoff picture in the East on Wednesday with their 108-104 win over the Rockets, ensuring the Sixers stay in sixth in the East to face Boston. The Pacers will now play the Heat, with Miami able to clinch the 4-seed and “homecourt” for the series with one more win. Here is the full playoff bracket for the East.

1. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 8. Orlando Magic

4. Miami Heat vs. 5. Indiana Pacers

2. Toronto Raptors vs. 7. Brooklyn Nets

3. Boston Celtics vs. 6. Philadelphia 76ers

Things set up quite well for Milwaukee in getting an Orlando team that, since the injury to Jonathan Isaac, has really struggled in the bubble. Toronto faces a Nets team that’s overachieved in Orlando, but shouldn’t be too much of an issue for the Raptors — and, hey, a nice throwback Raptors-Nets series. The marquee first round matchups are surely Heat-Pacers, as we get four-plus games of Jimmy Butler-T.J. Warren beef, and Celtics-Sixers, with Philly getting Joel Embiid back this week.

At this point, attention will fully shift West for the next few days, particularly Thursday as the four potential play-in teams — Blazers, Grizzlies, Suns, and Spurs — will all be in action and looking to earn a spot in the 8-9 series over the weekend.