Eddy Curry “Down 50 Lbs.” But No One Believes It

New York fans don’t trust their team. It’s not just the years spent under Isiah/James Dolan‘s reign of terror. It’s everything – the conspiracy theory that their best player in the last thirty years landed in NYC via a rigged lottery, the Frederic Weis incident, the false promise of Antonio McDyess-as-the-next-Charles Barkley, and even Allan Houston looking like the guy from Lost who doesn’t age.
But we didn’t realize that the rampant distrust reaches all levels of the organization.
Well, we don’t really blame the Knicks’ management for being skeptical about this one. They’re hearing that Eddy Curry has dropped 50 pounds off of his jelly sandwich frame thank to a strict diet and workout program. But before jumping up and down about Curry’s improved shape, and then calling every GM (and his mother) in the League to see who might be interested in his services, the Knicks are bringing Curry to the Vegas summer league. No, they’re not asking him to play. They just want to see the improvement in person.
“They want to see what he looks like,” Powell told Newsday. “They want to see him get up and down with the summer league team and practice.”
I never thought I’d say this, but I’m optimistic. Curry’s highly-structured summer was overseen by the one and only William “Worldwide Wes” Wesley. That dude’s name goes hand-in-hand with results.
And that’s why the Knicks worked with Curry’s current agent, Leon Rose, and ubiquitous basketball attachÃ© William “Worldwide Wes” Wesley, to oversee a focused offseason program this summer. They set up shop at Oakland University, near Wesley’s home in West Broomfield, Mich.
[Strength & Conditioning guru Tommy] Weatherspoon arranged all of Curry’s meals and conditioning regimen. And when his weight was down to a manageable number and his knee issues, which have limited him to a total of 62 games during the last two seasons, had finally subsided, Powell began to work with Curry, scheduling two workouts per day from June 11 until July 3.
We’ll be on the lookout for a slender Eddy Curry at the Summer league today.
Source: Newsday
Thanks to Bron42, who really did have springs before Slamball for the tip.
I heard the same shit about this fat fuck last summer.
“Eddy Curry down 50 lbs.”
You misread the quote. It was actually, “Eddy Curry downs 50 lbs… of ribs.”
… riiiiight…
Say what you will about Curry but when this guy played on the Bulls he looked like the Incredible Hulk. But he’s only had one productive season since he’s been in the league regardless of shape. At this point we know a few facts about Curry’s game. He isn’t a great rebounder or shot blocker but he can get you 15 – 20 points on a good day provided he’s in shape.
great offensive post player if he’s motivated and fit to play.
Two major IF’s.
this guys need to re-assess who he gets to handle his business, who he hangs out with and where he does it, to much drama off the court
So he’s no longer a fat tub of goo, he’s now just a tub of goo.
No problem. Prime example of someone who doesnt’ get it.
He’s probably still a fat piece of shit!!!
Dave, do you want to touch it?
I still don’t believe it.
2 bad hes allergic to rebounding.
West Broomfield, MI? You guys serious? It’s West BLOOMFIELD guys, damn. Think of it, a field of fucking brooms? That would freak anyone out, cept YOUNGFED would be in anal ravaging heaven…A field of blooming flowers is MUCH easier to think of…
all I wanna know is, can he run, can he help this team win, can he play a little fuckin defense? That would be fabulous. cant wait to see. If he can do those thinghs, it would be a HUGE plus for the knicks. He could actually give quality minutes in games, and maybe we can get decent value in a trade after the season.
Even if he does get in shape like Scott Skiles had him during that contract year and like the Knicks got him when he was 20-7, it won’t matter. D’Ntoni doesn’t use centers unless they are 6’8 or so. But this may be just the hype they need to trade him and get something in return for him.
Curry is starting to get ready for his contract year
Boy, there is enough ‘haterade being served on this page, you think? I say, give the dude the benefit of the doubt before we pass judgment. I’ll tell you what, if he actually HAS lost 50 lbs., he is going to be a completely different player than what we have seen. Before we kick him to the curve, I’d like to at least see what the “new and improved” Curry brings to the table. We can always kick him to the curb later.
Title should’ve read: “Curry DOwn 50 Lbs. But No One Cares”
another good title would be: Eddy Curry. The Biggest Loser.
Lol according to Eddy Curry’s wikipedia page, it says that he aspired to be a gymnast in high school. Anyways as unproductive as he is, everyone should leave him alone. He is facing many problems. Lets see if he reshape himself after losing 50lbs.
has anyone seen a pic of the “new” eddy curry?