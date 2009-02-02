Eddy Curry’s Bailout Package

Wall Street isn’t the only New Yorker asking for a bailout package. According to the New York Daily News, Eddy Curry asked the Knicks for an advance of approximately $8 million last year to offset his increasing financial debt.
If I was to come into Dime today and ask for a proportional advance, I might be fired. Where is his money going? Curry is slated to make $9.7 million this season and $22 million in the last two years of his current deal. But apparently Curry’s knack for spending dates back to his rookie season with the Bulls.
“He’s been irresponsible with his money,” said a person close to Curry. “He’s a nice guy with a big heart and people have taken advantage of him. This started right when he was a teenager and drafted right out of high school. He started buying cars, jewelry and anything else you can think of.”
Source: New York Daily News
I predicted this a long time ago. I believe I compared him to MC Hammer. 90% of his salary is going to twinkes and dingdongs…
Eddy Curry just asked me if I could get him a hamburger today, he’d gladly pay me on Tuesday.
advance on $9 million? WTF?!!?
knicks prolly said “damn…your too late eddy. we gotta this anucha bitch”
25 Grand a month on Junior Chickens…
What an idiot.
When you are making $9 million a year to “rehabilitate” you have to be pretty stupid to believe you deserve financial assistance.
I really think Eddy owes somebody some serious dough…He has been held up at gun point and now he has had blood killed without a known motive…He needs to repent or something…Don’t see Knicks hooking him up as they were trying to deal him…
na man with things going on outside of hoops i think he is being extorted
He owe somebody some bread I guess.
You think if he needed money, he’d get himself in better shape so that he’s able to do his job.
what was that shit bogut was talking about a few months ago…bout nba players spending all their money on bullshit then ending up broke after they retire?