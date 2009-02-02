Eddy Curry’s Bailout Package

Wall Street isn’t the only New Yorker asking for a bailout package. According to the New York Daily News, Eddy Curry asked the Knicks for an advance of approximately $8 million last year to offset his increasing financial debt.

If I was to come into Dime today and ask for a proportional advance, I might be fired. Where is his money going? Curry is slated to make $9.7 million this season and $22 million in the last two years of his current deal. But apparently Curry’s knack for spending dates back to his rookie season with the Bulls.

“He’s been irresponsible with his money,” said a person close to Curry. “He’s a nice guy with a big heart and people have taken advantage of him. This started right when he was a teenager and drafted right out of high school. He started buying cars, jewelry and anything else you can think of.”

