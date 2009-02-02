Eddy Curry’s Bailout Package

02.02.09 10 years ago 15 Comments
Eddy Curry

Wall Street isn’t the only New Yorker asking for a bailout package. According to the New York Daily News, Eddy Curry asked the Knicks for an advance of approximately $8 million last year to offset his increasing financial debt.

If I was to come into Dime today and ask for a proportional advance, I might be fired. Where is his money going? Curry is slated to make $9.7 million this season and $22 million in the last two years of his current deal. But apparently Curry’s knack for spending dates back to his rookie season with the Bulls.

“He’s been irresponsible with his money,” said a person close to Curry. “He’s a nice guy with a big heart and people have taken advantage of him. This started right when he was a teenager and drafted right out of high school. He started buying cars, jewelry and anything else you can think of.”

Source: New York Daily News

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP