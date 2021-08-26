Top Prospect Emoni Bates Has Committed To Play At Memphis

Emoni Bates, wildly considered to be one of the best prep men’s basketball prospects in the country, will play for the Memphis Tigers starting this fall.

In an Instagram post, Bates’ father Elgin announced that his son had committed to play at Memphis. Earlier this year, Bates reclassified to the 2021 class from the 2022 class, so he will begin playing for Tigers this fall. Due to his age, he will have to spend a minimum of two years in college (or, perhaps one year at Memphis and one year in the G League or another pro league) before heading to the NBA.

“Next Chapter!” Elgin posted to Instagram. “Congrats son throughout all the adversity, scrutiny and expectations everything you’ve done has been unprecedented! This is your day and your moment. Continue to be (@emoni21) that’s what makes you unique. We love you son!”

The 6’9, 17-year-old Bates also considered Michigan State, Oregon and the NBA’s G League before choosing Memphis. He was previously committed to the Spartans before decommitting and reclassifying.

At Memphis, Bates will play for former NBA player Penny Hardaway and alongside another top recruit in 6’10 center Jalen Duren. Bates and Duren played together in AAU over the summer and Duren, like Bates, reclassified to the 2021 class.