End of an era for The Answer

Before any of Friday night’s games tipped off, the big story of the day was Allen Iverson being shut down for the season, almost certainly ending his Pistons career. Joe Dumars said it was due to A.I.’s back injury, but we don’t know anybody who actually believes that. But whereas a lot of folks, including Mark Jackson during ESPN’s Lakers/Rockets broadcast, suggested Iverson might be quitting on the season, we think if anything it’s probably Dumars making that call after A.I.’s latest complaints about coming off the bench and the inescapable fact that the Pistons have played better without him … One of the teams hoping Detroit falls out of the playoff picture is Charlotte, but they can’t stop shooting themselves in the foot as they try to sneak into the postseason. Last night they were down three to Miami with 30 seconds left when Ray Felton missed a tough lefty layup. There was a little bit of contact, but not enough to justify Felton and Larry Brown going off on the refs. Two D-Wade free throws later, Boris Diaw stepped into a three, then Wade (27 pts, 10 asts) split a pair of FT’s to make it a three-point game with 12 seconds left. The ‘Cats went down and got Felton a great look at a three, but he threw up some ugliness — it looked like Ray got the hiccups in the middle of his motion or something — and Gerald Wallace got called for over-the-back on the rebound. LB almost pulled his remaining hair out, but Charlotte’s announcers even admitted it was the right call. The Bobcats can’t blame anybody but themselves for the loss, but immediately after the game, Bobcats assistant LaSalle Thompson told the sideline reporter, “We don’t get any respect. We couldn’t get calls.” Right after that, his mic got mysteriously cut … If Cavs/Magic was a Eastern Conference Finals preview, getting home court is extra-crucial for LeBron‘s squad. For the second time this year — the first being the night All-Star reserves were announced — the Magic pieced Cleveland in Orlando, this time by damn near 30. Dwight Howard put up 20 points and 11 boards in a game where his team was up by as much as 41, pushing the pace and simply playing too fast for the Cavs. Rashard Lewis (22 pts) knocked down five threes, and the team hit 48% of their 27 tries … Orlando fan Tiger Woods even bounced at the end of the third quarter to beat the traffic … Lakers/Rockets was pretty paint-by-numbers for the way these two teams play each other: Close throughout the first half, Kobe sparks a run in the third to help L.A. get a decent lead, then the backups blow the lead early in the fourth and Kobe (20 pts, 7 asts) has to come back in and play Grim Reaper. The only weird thing last night was Rick Adelman keeping Yao on the bench during some key stretches in the fourth quarter. Granted, the Rockets have had success against L.A. with their smaller, quicker unit, but you need Yao in there to score … It’s all bad for the Jazz right now. After getting cracked in Portland, then outplayed in Denver, you figured Utah could at least come home and take care of business against the Wolves. Nope. Rodney Carney and Ryan Gomes scored 25 apiece to bring Minny back from a 15-point second half deficit and pull out the upset … In the last seconds before halftime, Deron Williams sprinted down the court looking to shoot. When he picked up the ball a couple steps outside the arc, Sebastian Telfair got silly and reached in — like he’s gonna pick Deron in that situation — and gave up the four-point play as Deron hit the running three off the glass … That seemed like it could have been the early dagger, but Utah got sloppy (as is their nature lately), Gomes hit the go-ahead three with a minute left, and Deron (34 pts, 11 asts) missed a three at the buzzer … Other big stat lines from Friday: Jamal Crawford went for 39 points, five assists and four boards in a win over the Hornets while Chris Paul David West went for 31 points and 14 boards in the loss; LaMarcus Aldridge destroyed OKC to the tune of 35 points and 18 boards; Paul Pierce had 21 points, six boards and five assists in a win over Atlanta; Steve Nash went for 29 points and nine assists in a win over Sacramento; and Tony Parker put up 31 points and 10 dimes in a win at Indiana while Danny Granger had 35… O.J. Mayo (19 pts, 9 rebs) had his big-boy game on last night. In the last 1:40 he hit the go-ahead three, then drained a pull-up in J-Kidd‘s face to give Memphis enough breathing room for the win … Dirk scored 35 in the game, 25 of them in the second half, but he went 0-for-5 down the stretch and eventually handed over big-shot duties to Jason Terry at the end. No matter how good Dirk is, people will always point to stuff like that to say he’s not clutch. It’s not always fair, but that’s the perception … Final Four games today: Michigan State vs. UConn, and North Carolina vs. Villanova. Who do you got? … We’re out like A.I. …
early smack
real early. nice win for the magic.
I think Cleveland needs to be a little worried rite now about their current level of play. Im not sayin they need to press the panic button but after getting thoroughly outplayed by Washington and then getting CRACKED (even though it was a back-to-back)by Orlando they got some issues they need to address. You can’t make any excuses for either loss either. In spite of Washington’s record they are a team that comes out and competes and since they really get up for playing LeBron and the Cavs, they competed even harder than usual (plus it was on nationl tv). As for the Orlando game they just let the Magic do whatever they wanted. Orlando controlled the pace of the game and set the tone right from the tip-off that they were gonna give Cleveland the business and they did. Dwight was dominating on the inside and Rashard was lighting it up from the outside, the defense was spectacular, and they were killing them in transition. Not the tone you wanna have getting ready to go into the postseason espeically against one of the teams that is a legitimate threat to your chances of advancing in the playoffs
AI in Denver with Melo was a 50-win squad. Can’t really say it didn’t work. Shaq in Phoenix, Stuckey as a starter, those moves are certified busts. But AI and Melo going shot-for-shot won 50 games. There are bigger glaring failures in the L than that.
AI in Charlotte with Coach Brown would be like the 2001 Sixers. Same star, same coach, same team make-up: a defensive team with but one gunner built to withstand bad shooting nights from said gunner. Okafor will have to be the 01 Mutombo, Felton and Augustin will be Eric Snow, Raja will be Raja. Then you got a do-it-all fearless flier in Crash and a do-it-all and finesse it guy in Diaw to fill in the roles of Jumaine Jones and Aaron Mckie. The Cats could even draft Psycho T from Carolina just to complete the cast with a Matt Geiger-type white boy enforcer.
Brown and Iverson are older now; as big as their egos are, they know they are each others’ best chance at winning. Nobody challenges Brown’s coaching prowess like AI; no other coach makes Iverson so irritated like Brown. Consequently, they know how to push each other’s buttons, make each other better, keep each other on edge. Then you got his Airness MJ the GOAT to keep everyone in line.
A cast of role-playing, hard-defending rejects with Larry Brown at the helm and MJ as the big boss? Are you kidding me! Even if that doesn’t work out I see it earning money as a reality show. I certainly see it drumming up interest in Charlotte.
It will be one last chance for both brown and AI to go out as winners and be remembered.
Start the movement! Free Bubba Chuck and send him to the Cats!
LaMarcus Aldridge is becoming an all star level power forward, and the mighty Kevin Durant got shut down by 20 year old rookie Frenchman, Nicolas Batum
4 straight wins by 20 or more points….fear the Blazers
Everyone is going to talk about how Cleveland got a reality check, and to some degree I agree but at the same time I feel they could take the Magic in a 7 game series…
Btw…
I just wanted to see what people on here think of Tyreke Evans in regards to being an NBA player. Is he the next big thing or will he struggle once he gets to the big leagues?
Tyreke evans will struggle if he comes out now because his poor shot selection he can be good if he becomes a pass first guard but he will have to work hard to improve his jumpshot
its only the end of the worse fucking season of iverson. next season a team who would believe with iverson would have a great season but they wont win the championship. but for sure they will have a great season and iverson would prove that detroit are wrong for not believing in him. and not handing the team to him and chooses stuckey over him.
i’m starting to believe in the cavaliers but after these 2 loses i think they would not win it all.
tyreke evans = sebastian telfair = nothing special
Suns beat the Kings – things are lookin’ up – lmao – aaahhaaaaahaha
Nova and UConn – that’s who I got today
sureeeee, piss of labron so he goes home to play the spurs on sunday, THANKS ORLANDO!
ha dime called it, dirk is NOT cutch and you guys even pointed out why
There’s something about that Iverson/Spiderman photo that I can’t stand. Also, it reminds me of:
[www.youtube.com]
@rangerjon
you may hate him, but cares about that or the fact dirk is clutch or not?
seriouisly, this ugly guy from germany has made more than 100 million playing basketball. who cares if he is “clutch” or not.
^
Dallas fans care wether Dirk is clutch or not
Hard to say about Cleveland. On the one hand that was a BAD loss to Orlando. On the other they were probably cruising and after that 13-game win streak they had to come down a notch against two teams that were really gunning to beat them. If the Cavs hold on to the best record I think the Celtics will take care of Orlando for them, but we’ll see. Sad about AI. I called it on the trade and people were knocking me for it on this site, but damn – guy is one of the all-time greats, and a shame his career has taken this turn.
did someone say shaq in pheonix was a bust? he has been the only consistent thing all year for them..with all of their problems (injuries, style of play change/coaching change, media problems with amare, trades in the middle of the season..) its a miracle they are even in the hunt for the playoffs..
wow great d for the cavs last night..they literally left shard WIDE OPEN fourteen times from the same damn spot..i love it..haha i know y’all took notice on that monster block D-wiiiight put on lebron and how lebron came back to try and block him..ego? definitely..i like that tho..come right back at em..even tho it was a goaltend..
Gee…where u at?? haha..ey i cant even front..the way the lakers played the first half..i was scurred they were definitely giving this game away..but once again the greatest player in the game right now came in and made sure to get buckets in the most crucial parts..up by six in the middle of the fourth with the rockets coming back kobe hit a beautiful fade away from the baseline to put em back up..then the back to back threes was just dirty..artest needs to calm down sometimes..he could be truly great..houston is not a bad squad at all..they need a vet at the 1 tho..brooks is great but he doesnt make the right decisions all the time..you need someone more consistent handling the ball..
i really hope AI lands himself in a good situation next year..i see him comin back next year to shut the haters up and show he still has game..any real contender could use him really..its fuckin AI..he wasnt detroits only problem..i mean hamilton is a bit overrated..stuckey hasnt developed the way dumars thought he would when trading away their best player..tayshaun is a great role player..nothing more..and sheed retired this year didnt he?
only time ive ever in my life rooted FOR the spurs..this sunday..should be some great games..cant wait to see the suns and mavs game..
i want AI to go to a championship contender….please. he needs it.. whether its LA or Bean-Town. or Magic Kingdom to the Alamo…this dude DESERVES a title.
anyone else thinking that its time for a.i. to shut up and take a backseat to his other starters for a change??
I like Shaq. He’s a cool guy and a franchise center still, but Phoenix’s system and team are not built to capitalize on Shaq’s strengths.
Shaq’s not a bust in Phoenix; rather, it’s the team around him that’s busted. As consistent as he’s been, I’ll feel disappointed for Shaq if he misses the playoffs. Not supposed to be this way…
^ The whole situation is a bust, not Shaq himself.
well considering the pistons were average at best this year BEFORE iverson came, ya kno, the whole reason they traded billups. People need to stop blaming him. Plus everyones like “oh iverson needs to check his ego, yadda yadda” where was all this while Rip Hamilton was bitching about not starting? How come he didn’t need to shut up? He was pretty much sayin the sammmmmme exact thing. I like the idea of him on the bobcats..specially since they would get him cheap.
And shaqs done his part, wheres the rest of the team at.
And i said it before and i’ll say it again, the magic could take the cavs in a best of 7. Which is why the magic won the last 10 out of 13 games. Stop lebron from getting easy layups and force him to shot.
@ 21 .. they won with Rip starting and lost when Iverson started.
Which championship type team would Iverson improve ?? He’s a 30 shot 40% shooter, those aren’t good numbrs. Why does he deserve a chapionship .. If he was good enough he’d have one by now.
On a side note the Suns would hae the 5th seed in the East, their situation isn’t that bad.
@lee, actually they beat the lakers with iverson starting…and they only won wit rip starting again was cuz they had normal team chemistry. And that wasn’t even my point, my point was Rip bitched even more than iverson when he had to sit bench but thats fine to everyone. The real reason the pistons were average was cuz stucky is still a spark plug (bynum has been more of a surprise) and their bench guys like johnson havn’t developed. If the pistons were so great in the start of the season they never would of made the trade. So your sayin the pistons are a better team with out Billups AND iverson? Not to mention sheed was injured. And thats a dumb comment cuz theres hall of famers who never won championships.
P.s: The suns would still suck in the east cuz they can’t stop anyone. Their situation sucks. Their 2 time MVP looks average and still can’t stop anyone, their bench is D-leaguers, their offense outside of shaq revolves around just gunning and hoping for the best. If shaq didn’t have the season hes having they’d be the kings. East, west, suns aren’t winnin anything with no defense.
Cleveland should definitely be worried about there play cats was telling the Lakers to shut it down because they weren’t going to catch Cleveland and I called those games Cleveland is going to lose to Philadelphia in Philly to and I think they could lose to San Antonio and Boston if KG plays. Cleveland hasn’t proven anything to me besides the fact that they can win at home. There going through what the Lakers went through last year not being able to close teams out on the road. And this year we matured and we know how to close teams out on the road which is why we have the best road record in the L. I think that’s a sign of a true contender and maturity winning on the road.Cleveland fan is gripping as they should be they’ve proven they can’t win on the road.
If there were an award for Worst Executive of the Year, I think Steve Kerr would be the frontrunner. He completely changes a team through trades to make them a half-court team with a different coach, and then he doesn’t even follow through with his plan. Kerr fires the coach, and then wants to get back to the run-n-gun style with personnel not suited for it and we all know that trying to outscore opponents in the playoffs without D is not going to work. PHX fans, I really do feel for you guys…
yeah AI had his shot boss and he ran into two hall of famers and got his dreams and heart handed to him, gotta take advantage of opportunities when you have him.
umm he deserves it cause he CARRIED mediocre teams his entire career and damn near won it all doing that..he deserves it cause he broke himself down doing anything he could to score and keep his team winning..there are dudes in the L who have rings that havent done shit and then there are guys like iverson and barkley and ewing and a number of others who carried their teams..played their hearts out and just didnt get that illusive chip but got damn close..guys like that deserve rings..thats why i was happy as hell when payton and mourning got theirs..
and the suns situation is horrible..they have their all star power forward out for the season..they changed their ENTIRE system of playing, coaching, mindset etc in the middle of the season..they have guys playing minutes that just wouldnt anywhere else..dragic? dude he makes a mistake everytime he touches the ball..they have aging vets playing heavy minutes..and they are playing in a MUCH tougher conference and coast…based on all of that id say they are in about as shitty of a situation as u can be in and are still doing things..thats commendable..im not even a pheonix fan..but damn..
AI is a team killer, that’s why Denver got rid of him for Chauncey in a heartbeat.
What did the USA team do when he was on there? Ohhh right.
Great one-on-one player, but absolutely kills your team in the end.
Houston Up!
What more can I say Top Billin!
Man all props to L.A. and the best basketball player in the world all-around right now, Kobe Bryant.
Seriously they are the team to beat. The Lakers are the problem!
Congrats Laker Fans.
Houston better get it together because they are on a lil’ downward spiral and they most def. NEED homecourt cause all teams in the West are seeeerious!
Iverson carried a team with players like Eric Snow, Aaron Mckie, Tyrone Hill, George Lynch, Kevin Ollie and Jumaine Jones. These guys would make up a great bench, but would normally only start for sub par squads.
Mutombo was his only AllStar caliber teammate, and they lost in the NBA Finals against a Lakers squad stacked with Shaq, Kobe, Rick Fox, Horace Grant, Rider, Ron Harper, Brian Shaw and Robert “Cheap Shot” Horry. The Sixers were the only team to even record a playoff Win against Los Angeles that postseason.
Larry Brown then left for Detroit and implemented a similar system and crushed the Lakers in the Finals. Proving that if Iverson’s teammates were better, he’d have a ring by now. If we take Rip and Iverson out of those lineups and compare :
Chauncey vs Snow. That’s a joke, Billups all day.
Prince vs Lynch. Prince
Sheed vs Tyrone Hill. Sheed of course
Mutombo vs Ben Wallace. Closer, but Ben was more of a beast in ’04 than Mutombo was in his Finals appearance.
Lets compare the bench :
Mckie vs Lindsey Hunter. Closer, but Hunter’s defense was key.
Ollie vs Mike James. James’ defense trumps Ollie’s anything.
Todd MacCulloh and Geiger vs Okur and Campbell. If MacCulloh and Geiger were on steroids they still couldn’t hold Meme and Campbell.
There’s no denying the sacrifices Ivy made like putting his body on the line time after time, playing through multiple injuries that sideline others, the huge performances when he carried his team to wins, etc, etc, the man deserves a fucking ring. As does Kidd, as did Barkley and Malone ( I fucking hate Malone, but dude was that good), Stockton, etc
What was needed from him was to shoot. Detroit even brought him along to score, and that was their problem. They replaced Billups with Stuckey, and that’s a huge reason why Detroit is not contending this year. When Iverson gets the ball, no one is cutting, no one is moving, everyone is waiting for AI to make space and shoot, so who the hell is he supposed to pass to?
But the biggest reason why the Iverson/Billups trade has been so awful for Detroit is because Coach Curry cant modify his team’s game plan to maximize the effectiveness of the roster. Dude is trying to run the same style as the last 6-7 years but is working with a different crew, it aint working and he aint making no changes either, he gotta go.
lol the suns trade away the rights to sergio, rondo, rudy fernandez etc…but keep bum ass dragic.
@baron, you obviously don’t kno ball cuz Iverson was one of only 2 people (duncan was the other) who even did anything on team usa that year which is why duncan vowed to never do it again. Even then he put his body and heart out there when all the other “stars” didn’t even care. What did team usa do when he wasn’t there? ummm finally take it serious and send stars and no just the B-Team of guys like marbury,boozer, ben wallace, etcc… So don’t even try blamin team usa on iverson and you can’t call him a team killer when he took crap ass sixers to the finals, got the nuggets to the playoffs (the lost to the eventual west champs) and then got put on a pistons team that was already underperforming which is why they traded him. Is iverson the best pg in the league? hell no, but hes still a star who can help a team if people stop tryin to change him. ANY star in the league would have a issue suddenly coming off the bench (manu doesn’t count cuz he didn’t come into the league as a star or with any hype) And like i said, hamilton said the SAME EXACT SHIT “i don’t like coming off the bench. I’m better as a starter. Its not my style” etc…so why didn’t people rip him? people make it like the pistons were first in the east before iverson came. If that was the case they never would of traded billups if they thought they were winning anything this year. Thats like the wizards tradin for a star and then suddenly blaming him about y they had a bad season
Dude that called the Pistons average at best this year before the trade needs to remember they traded them In THE 2ND WEEK OF THE SEASON! That’s a little early to nake any real judgements. That move was about $, not winning (this year anyway. As the only contender with a lot of cap space this summer, they could land a stud in a trade/signing.)
And Rip only started bitching after they lost a ton while he was on the bench. Fact of the matter is Rip’s game is much better suited to be a starter running off screens and getting open looks while AI can do his thing best surronded by bench guys so even if he puts up 15 shots, you’re not taking them from guys that should get them. Not to mention, a 6′ 0″ 2guard that can’t defend is a HUGE liability on D.
All this coulda been avoided if he was able to play point, but he can’t, so the people saying “bring stuckey off the bench” don’t really know what they talking about.
AI’s been a warrior in this league for a long time and I respect the hell outta that, but the Detroit situation has CLEARLY been on him.
Bron I GOTTA 2nd all you said right there! Kudos ol chum, kudos lol.
GW Kush hit the nail on the head IMO. If the Pistons would’ve kept Billups and traded Rip for AI it wouldn’t be as bad. The Pistons are a bad fit for AI, but he’ll do well for someone. He isn’t near what he used to be, but he will fit somewhere with a team who has a strong coach.
Moderator man post my comments lol.
Anyway I said congrats LA and some other stuff lol.
Houston Up!
Rockets gotta pull that ish together. Yao and Brooks got to do better.
LA is the team to beat. Hands down.
UConn and UNC.
Maybe Dumars pulled the plug, but AI kind of forced his hand by complaining like he did. It’s a team game, and his whole career, AI has had the most success playing as a me-first player.
Funny how people always look at games back from the 8 spot, when they SHOULD be looking at the 7th spot. Detroit and Utah aren’t safe…
lmao at bron42..no wonder your a lebron fan you dont know ANYTHING about basketball..your comparing the pistons against the 01 sixers..pistons a team of players sharing the ball and scoring load..to the sixers a team of one ballhog and everyone else doing defense..lmao brown won a championship with a real pg and a team. get the fuk outta here bout the warrior shit allen iverson is a mediocre player at best. not hof worthy 40% lifetime shooter. just cuz you look like a ballplayer dont mean you are one
iverson doesnt deserve shit he had one deep run period there are a bunch of better players that retired without winning and people dont say this crap about him. iverson is overrated always has been
noob how is iverson going to prove detroit wrong because like u said hes not going to win he might avg 20 plus pts but is coming on a losing team.
post 22 perfect.
someone said the pistons were avg before the trade huh??? 4-1 and coming off a eastern finals run. now how did the nuggets get better??
someone said denver with iverson wasnt a failed experiment wtf are u smoking how many second rounds did they see??
The Magic will win the East.
An yes, I am a biased asshole. LOL.
But damn this win over the Cavs is NIIIIIIIIICCCEEEEEE.
And yes, Iverson still sucks. Dumars pulled the plug?? It was his fault? Damn.
AI was complaining like a retard, he is making his bitch ass move so that he can get out of Detroit ASAP because he can’t stand the fact that he is not their primary scorer anymore. Are yall blind? He quit on his team. He fucking did. Deal with it.
Good shit GEE!! that was a good game.. i was sweating for a sec but Battier shouldnt have hit that off balance three and started smiling.. he woke up the Mamba lol
Good win for Cleveland too.. even though *AHEM* it was at home again.. lol but good win though.. Spurs aint showing that late season push like they usually do.. sad cuz it looks like the injuries did they damage.. hard to flip the switch when ur a bit of an old team.. but as much as everyone talks about it being TP’s team now (dont think so imo) they will only go as far as Duncan takes them..
and people still trying to defend Iverson?? you mothafuckas need a dog. name it the Answer and call it a day..