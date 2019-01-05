Getty Image

The New York Knicks recently benched Enes Kanter, but on their upcoming trip to London they’ll be without the Turkish forward for much more serious reasons.

Kanter said late Friday night that the team will travel without him to the UK, as he’ll stay behind and practice while the Knicks play the Wizards on January 17 in London. But Kanter isn’t just trying to avoid international travel, he’s trying to avoid losing his life. Kanter said he won’t travel for fear that he might be killed by agents working for the government of his native Turkey.

Asked by reporters about the trip after a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Kanter explained how “that freaking lunatic, the Turkish president” Recep Tayyep Erdogan, could make an attempt on his life were he to travel outside the United States.