ESPN Will Air 15 Of Bronny James And Zaire Wade’s Sierra Canyon Games This Season

The Golden Era of Los Angeles basketball is upon us with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the Clippers. However, there is also a great deal of excitement in the high school basketball scene over another dynamic duo at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth: Bronny James and Zaire Wade.

The oldest sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, Bronny and Zaire will try and replicate the success their fathers had with the Miami Heat from 2010-14, but on a much smaller scale. While they aren’t expected to draw as much of a crowd as “The Heatles,” there’s apparently enough interest for their games to be broadcast nationally.

According to Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times, Sierra Canyon will have 15 games broadcast on ESPN’s affiliate channels this upcoming season, starting with their matchup with Montgomery High School on Nov. 21 on ESPN3. Here is the full slate of high school game that are scheduled to appear on the ESPN family of networks — as you can guess, no other school comes particularly close to Sierra Canyon.

ESPN has recently ramped up their efforts to make non-NBA stars more visible on a national scale. In July, ESPN announced they’d be televising 59 NBL regular season games so basketball fans can keep tabs on LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton, two of the most exciting 2020 NBA Draft prospects not playing in the NCAA.

What ESPN is doing with Sierra Canyon is along the same lines, even though Bronny won’t be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024 and Zaire is a three-star prospect whose only listen scholarship offer comes from Nebraska. Still, both are really exciting youngsters, and if you’re worried about feeling old, Sierra Canyon’s game will be worth a watch.