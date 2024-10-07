Watch The Trailer For ESPN’s New Series ‘Clutch: The NBA Playoffs’

It’s a big October for NBA documentary series, as we are getting a pair of follow-docs this month from last season.

Netflix’s ‘Starting 5’ arrives this week, as the series follows LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis on and off the court throughout last season. Also premiering this week is ESPN’s series following a number of players and teams throughout last year’s playoffs, as ‘Clutch: The NBA Playoffs’ will premiere the first episode on October 7 at 11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The series will follow Zion Williamson, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Jaylen Brown, and others through last year’s NBA Playoffs, offering a behind the scenes look at the preparations for playoff basketball and reactions to wins and losses all the way through the NBA Finals. The opening episode looks at the Play-In as well as the efforts of the Celtics to get ready for what becomes their run to the NBA title.

Follow the pursuit of postseason greatness with some of the NBA's rising stars 👀 Clutch: The NBA Playoffs' presented by NBA2K25 on PS5 | Tonight at 11:30 ET on ESPN2 & ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/X3eXnHYHVM — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2024

All 8 episodes of the series will air on ESPN over the next two weeks leading up to the season, with each episode being available to stream on ESPN+ after it airs on TV>

Episode 1: Changing of the Guard (10/7, ESPN2, 11:30 p.m. ET, re-air 10/9, ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Episode 2: Foundation First (10/9, ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Episode 3: Killer Instinct (10/9, ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Episode 4: Hunter vs Hunted (10/13, ESPN, 4 p.m. ET)

Episode 5: Make Your Name (10/13, ESPN, 5 p.m. ET)

Episode 6: Redemption (10/16, ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Episode 7: Beyond The Game (10/20, ESPN, 1 p.m. ET)

Episode 8: Finally (10/20, ESPN, 2 p.m. ET)