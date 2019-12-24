ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Bulls Documentary Has A June 2020 Release Date

For nearly two years, ESPN has been teasing an upcoming 10-hour documentary about the 1998 Chicago Bulls, titled “The Last Dance,” without giving a firm release date. The initial announcement said it would be coming at some point in 2019, but was later pushed to 2020.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN released the latest teaser for the series, highlighting just how many people were interviewed for it — from Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson, and Dennis Rodman to Carmen Electra, Barack Obama, Isiah Thomas, and Ahmad Rashad. It will, by all appearances, be as comprehensive a look at that team as any sports documentary we’ve seen, and we also finally know when it will be coming out: June 2020.

It’ll be interesting how they release it, whether it’s one part per week for 10 weeks running through the summer or if they run multiple segments each week. The June 2020 release date indicates they’re holding this for either during or right after the NBA Finals. No matter, it will be the most anticipated sports documentary of the year given the promise of raw footage of practices and unfiltered interviews with seemingly anyone that came into contact with that team.

We will find out soon enough, and hopefully our patience is rewarded in the form of spectacular insight into the end of one of the NBA’s all-time great dynasties.