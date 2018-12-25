ESPN’s Michael Jordan Documentary Has A New Trailer And A 2020 Release Date

12.25.18 2 hours ago

Back in May, ESPN announced its plans to produce a new 10-hour documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1998 Chicago Bulls titled “The Last Dance.” The original plan was to release the 10-part doc in 2019, but that has apparently changed to 2020.

Still, while we won’t be getting the gigantic documentary that promises tons of never before seen footage of those Bulls teams, from practices to the locker room and more, along with interviews with Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson, Dennis Rodman and others, ESPN did give us a little early Christmas gift with a new teaser trailer that dropped just after midnight on Tuesday.

