Every NBA Player At The 2024 Summer Olympics

The Summer Olympics are right around the corner, and 15 other countries will try to keep the United States from winning its fifth consecutive gold medal in the men’s basketball competition. While the Americans are bringing a loaded roster to Paris, we’ve seen over and over again that the gap between the U.S. and everyone else keeps getting smaller. There’s plenty of NBA talent all over the competition, and during the World Cup last year, Germany, Serbia, and Canada were able to keep the United States off of the medal stand entirely.

The games this year start on July 27, and every one will feature at least one NBA player — of course, some will be more jam packed with talent than others. To get you ready for who you can expect to see in France, we compiled all the NBA players that are heading over.

All rosters, including those that have not yet been finalized, are as of Friday, July 19