Every NBA Player At The 2024 Summer Olympics

The Summer Olympics are right around the corner, and 15 other countries will try to keep the United States from winning its fifth consecutive gold medal in the men’s basketball competition. While the Americans are bringing a loaded roster to Paris, we’ve seen over and over again that the gap between the U.S. and everyone else keeps getting smaller. There’s plenty of NBA talent all over the competition, and during the World Cup last year, Germany, Serbia, and Canada were able to keep the United States off of the medal stand entirely.
The games this year start on July 27, and every one will feature at least one NBA player — of course, some will be more jam packed with talent than others. To get you ready for who you can expect to see in France, we compiled all the NBA players that are heading over.
All rosters, including those that have not yet been finalized, are as of Friday, July 19
Group A
Australia
Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
Patty Mills, Miami Heat
Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
Jock Landale, Houston Rockets
Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
Canada
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota Timberwolves
RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors
Dillon Brooks, Houston Rockets
Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings
Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
Kelly Olynyk, Toronto Raptors
Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks
Greece
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Spain
Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies
Usman Garuba, Golden State Warriors
Group B
Brazil
Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors
France
Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers
Evan Fournier, Detroit Pistons
Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
Germany
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
Daniel Theis, New Orleans Pelicans
Moritz Wagner, Orlando Magic
Dennis Schröder, Brooklyn Nets
Japan
Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers
Group C
Puerto Rico
Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
Serbia
Vasilije Micić, Charlotte Hornets
Bogdan Bogdanović, Atlanta Hawks
Nikola Jović, Miami Heat
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
South Sudan
Bol Bol, Phoenix Suns
JT Thor, Charlotte Hornets
United States
Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
Derrick White, Boston Celtics
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns