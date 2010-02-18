Fantasy Analysis: T-Mac to NYC, Nate to Boston, Tyrus to Charlotte and More

Tracy McGrady is finally a Knick, Nate Robinson is a Celtic and Tyrus Thomas has transformed from a sulky Bull into a brooding Bobcat. There were also a few odds and ends to note as the trade deadline passed, and it’s clear that fantasy owners have some work to do if they want to sort through the debris to separate the gems from the rubble. Let’s take a look at the notable fantasy implications.

T-Mac has arrived in New York, thanks to a three-team deal with Sacramento and Houston that sent McGrady and Sergio Rodriguez to the Knicks, Carl Landry, Joey Dorsey and Larry Hughes to the Kings, and Kevin Martin, Hilton Armstrong, Jordan Hill, Jared Jeffries and draft picks to the Rockets.

All talk of salary-cap space aside, T-Mac should be able to offer some decent value for his fantasy owners in New York. He’ll be competing for minutes with Wilson Chandler at the SG spot and Danilo Gallinari at the SF spot, but he should eventually log 30+ minutes a night, and averages of 16 points, 1.5 threes, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal aren’t out of the question. As always, his value will be determined by how much his fragile body can handle, but given that the Knicks only have 29 games left, it seems likely that he’ll finish the season with a bang. Congratulations to owners who were patient enough to hold onto him.

Chandler could find himself with 25-30 minutes a night, along with fewer shots and touches. Gallinari’s value should be pretty safe, though he could take time to get adjusted to playing with McGrady.

Rodriguez is an intriguing player. He’s shown that he is capable of producing solid lines when given enough minutes, and he doesn’t have the strongest competition in New York at the PG spot. He’s a bit of a sleeper, but keep an eye on how coach Mike D’Antoni digs his new point guard.

Al Harrington might be the big winner thanks to this deal. He won’t have to come off the bench behind Jeffries anymore and should be more reliable for the rest of the season.

Landry finds himself on a Kings squad filled with power forwards, which could make it hard for him to notch enough minutes to be as productive as he was in Houston, which is a shame for his owners.

Hughes remains worthless, as the Kings will develop their young guards.

Tyreke Evans, Francisco Garcia, Donte Greene and Omri Casspi benefit from this deal, as they’re bound to get more consistent minutes and touches. Give Garcia, Greene and Casspi a look if you need to fill out your roster.

Martin, as we highlighted in our earlier analysis, should be fine in Houston. He won’t score as much, but he has a great supporting cast in Houston, which should boost his low field goal percentage. Also, he’ll spread the floor very well for the Rockets, which should help everyone’s shooting from the floor.

Armstrong and Hill have mild appeal, but both deserve monitoring in deeper leagues.

Jeffries will lose a lot of his value and will be hard-pressed to see many minutes in Houston. If you’ve been relying on his production, it’s time to move on.

The Knicks made another move by sending Robinson and Marcus Landry to the Celtics in exchange for Eddie House, J.R. Giddens and Bill Walker.

Nate finds himself in an interesting role in Boston, where he’ll back up Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen. He won’t have the high ceiling he did in New York, but he should still be good for around 11 points, 2 threes, 2 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

House is reunited with coach D’Antoni, which could be nice for his numbers. Chris Duhon doesn’t present the biggest challenge at the PG spot, and Rodriguez is still an unknown, so House could end up playing around 20 minutes a game, with 10 points, 2 threes and 2 assists per game within the realm of possibility.

Toney Douglas could end up as a slight sleeper thanks to this deal. He showed some promise earlier in the season and if he can consistently get 25 minutes a game, Douglas could be a nice pickup in deeper leagues.

The Chicago Bulls pulled off another move at the deadline, sending Tyrus Thomas to the Charlotte Bobcats for Flip Murray and Acie Law.

Thomas, who’s now free of the strained situation in Chicago, definitely takes a step up thanks to this deal. The Bobcats could use some help at the PF spot, and Thomas could end up playing 30 minutes a night, with averages of 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2 blocks within reason.

Boris Diaw, who hasn’t been all that consistent this season, could lose some minutes and his value takes a blow to the gut with this deal.

Murray could end up with some decent value in Chicago, where he’ll be something of a sixth man for the Bulls. He’s only good for points and threes, but if you’re in a deeper league and need those stats, give him a look.

The Utah Jazz dealt Ronnie Brewer to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for a draft pick. Brewer, who has been somewhat disappointing this season, will be backing up O.J. Mayo and won’t be too appealing for most fantasy owners.

The Milwaukee Bucks traded Jodie Meeks and Francisco Elson to the Philadelphia 76ers for Primoz Brezec, Royal Ivey and a second-round draft pick, pending finalization. This has no fantasy impact.

In follow-ups to previous deals, it seems that Drew Gooden will remain with the L.A. Clippers for the rest of the season, but it’s unlikely that he’ll notch many minutes with Craig Smith and DeAndre Jordan around.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas will probably be bought out by the Washington Wizards and if he heads back to Cleveland like many expect, he’ll continue in his backup role, which doesn’t make him too appealing.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.