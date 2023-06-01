Well, an NBA Finals matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat is a fun one, no? There are plenty of similarities between the two teams, even if one steamrolled their way to the Finals from day one of the 2022-23 regular season and the other needed to pull off a big comeback against the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In Tournament to even qualify for the 8-seed.

Both teams can be very annoying about a perceived lack of respect but are extremely good about harnessing this as a form of motivation. Michael Malone surely seems like the most online coach in the league, and one ESPN graphic about what their internal projections suggested would happen in the Eastern Conference Finals turned into a rallying cry for Heat fans. Both are built around two of the best Draft finds of the last decade or so, as Jimmy Butler went 30th overall to the Chicago Bulls in 2011 and Nikola Jokic, perhaps the best Draft pick of all-time, went 41st overall in 2014. Their stars are amplified by their role players, who in turn amplify their stars, all of whom exist in a basketball ecosystem built by an elite head coach. As a result, they’re a pair of teams with clear, uncompromising visions of how they want to go about their business, which has both sides four wins away from lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Things will start on Thursday night in Denver, where an ultra-rested Nuggets team will play host to the Heat a mere three days after they took down the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Here, we’ll look at the four matchups that should end up deciding how things are going to go down.

Erik Spoelstra vs. Michael Malone

Spoelstra is, quite possibly, the best basketball coach on the planet, someone who is willing to get creative and do whatever is necessary to throw an opponent off their game. If he needs to go zone, he’ll go zone. If he sees a weak link in the opposing team’s defense, it’s getting attacked. If Kyle Lowry is playing out of his mind and Jimmy Butler’s having an off night, he’ll trust Lowry to get them across the finish line. If he decides the best option is to have Gabe Vincent guard the opposing team’s center so Bam Adebayo can do other stuff on defense, sure, why not.

He’s also no stranger to the magnitude of playing in the NBA Finals, something that is brand new to Malone. For all of the incredible things that he has done in his eight years at the helm of the Nuggets, Malone has never led a team into the pressure cooker to end all pressure cookers — every mistake is a little more deadly, every run is a little harder to overcome.

What Malone has done, however, is put together a team and a system that has made the Nuggets the overwhelming favorites entering the Finals. Denver has won six games in a row, rolled through the postseason (they’ve lost three times on this run by a combined 18 points), and have been consistently excellent ever since Game 1 of the opening round against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Malone has pressed the right button at every turn, which is why they’re here right now.

Spoelstra is going to have something weird up his sleeves in this series because that’s just what he does. As issues pop up, he’ll constantly tinker in an effort to find solutions and try to make Malone have to come up with a response. Maybe Denver is good enough that its Plan A is just too much for Miami to overcome, but Spoelstra is the best coach in the league at finding a thing that just works. Can he do that this time? And if he can, how does Malone respond?

Jimmy Butler vs. Denver’s army of guys who will try to guard Jimmy Butler

Even as Butler’s efficiency numbers fell off while the series against Boston went along — he hit 38.7 percent of his shots from the field over the final five games of the series — his gravity and ability to attack the defense was something that the Celtics needed to respect all series long. It certainly did not help that Butler was usually able to figure out whomever Boston threw at him, whether that was Jayson Tatum, or Marcus Smart, or Derrick White, or Grant Williams, etc.