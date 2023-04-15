The Heat Rallied Late To Beat The Bulls And Earn The East’s 8-Seed

For the fifth straight game, the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament delivered a highly entertaining — albeit frustrating at times — contest on Friday night as the Chicago Bulls visited the Miami Heat.

Neither team could find much of an offensive rhythm in the game, entering the final quarter tied at 67-67, but it was the Heat that emerged from the slop with a 102-91 win that was more lopsided than the game felt for 47 minutes of action. In the first half, it was Max Strus who carried the Heat with 23 points, outscoring the other four Miami starters by four, as he went 6-of-8 from three-point range to propel Miami to a five-point edge at the break.

Max Strus (23 PTS, 6/8 3PM) is showing out in the must-win battle for the #8 seed. Heat lead 49-44 at the half 🔥

A 16-4 run by Chicago in the mid-third quarter pulled them in front for the first time since the early minutes, as Zach LaVine broke free for a runout dunk off a Heat turnover to give Chicago a 60-58 advantage.

ZACH TO THE RACK. 16-4 CHICAGO RUN. BULLS LEAD IN MIAMI

From there, the two teams would trade stops and occasional buckets through the early fourth quarter before Chicago seemingly seized a bit of control in the mid-fourth after DeMar DeRozan and Coby White started to get it rolling.

That's tough, DeMar 🔨 Bulls lead with 9:51 remaining in the fourth. Winner gets the #8 seed 👀

COBY WHITE ANSWERS RIGHT BACK. Bulls: 85

Heat: 80 6:22 remains in the must-win battle for the #8 seed.

Still, the Heat had answers for every mini-run by the Bulls to open up a lead, as Jimmy Butler and Strus continually found their way to hit big shots to stay in touch.

MAX STRUS. TIE GAME. We got 5:01 left in Miami 🍿

On the other side, White became the most reliable offensive weapon for Chicago, as he hit a couple big threes to keep the Bulls in front.

Coby White gives Chicago a 3 point lead ‼️ 3:35 REMAINS. THIS GAME 🍿

However, with 2:17 to go in the game and the Heat up 91-90, White would get pulled for Patrick Beverley in a move aimed at boosting Chicago’s defense. That move would backfire as the Heat almost totally ignored Beverley on the offensive end, shutting down driving lanes and sending help at DeRozan and LaVine, who couldn’t find much in the way of useful outlets with Beverley also unwilling to shoot open threes when presented the opportunity.