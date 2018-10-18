The G League Is Adding $125,000 Contracts In Hopes That Elite Prospects Skip College

10.18.18 22 mins ago

YouTube

The NBA will lower its age limit and effectively get rid of the one-and-done rule by the 2022 NBA Draft, but for top prospects looking to get paid immediately, they’re creating a new alternative to college basketball.

The G League has always been there if a player wants to take that route, but the small contracts (often in the $35,000 range) aren’t all that enticing, and as we’ve learned in this latest FBI investigation into college hoops, are sometimes not even what these prospects are getting under the table from sneaker companies and the colleges. So, how can the NBA make the G League a more viable minor league and attract top talent? Well, that’s simple: Money.

Now, that’s exactly what they’re doing. A new program that will launch next year will give G League teams the opportunity to offer “Select Contracts” to top prospects that are 18-years-old and high school graduates. These contracts will be worth $125,000, a significant increase over the standard G League contract, and allow them to also sign with an agent, profit off their likeness, and more.

Around The Web

TAGSCollege BasketballNBA DRAFTnba g-league

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP