George Hill has always been one of those point guards that was just a solid player to have on a team. A permanently above-average player that does a lot of good and not much wrong. He played a key role for the Bucks during their playoff run last season and with Milwaukee trading away Malcolm Brogdon on Sunday at the start of free agency, it was clear that Milwaukee had to bring him back.

Before the start of free agency, the Bucks waived Hill, but that was always assumed to be a move to bring him back later. Originally it was assumed Hill would be coming back as the backup to Brogdon, but when the Bucks traded him there plans were clearly shifted to making Hill a starting guard. So, as a result, he got starter money with a three-year $29 million deal.